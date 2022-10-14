'First of its kind': Auburn hosts the largest precision formation airshow team to flyover before LSU game

Before the Auburn University football team faced off against LSU on Oct. 1, fans in the Jordan-Hare stadium were surprised to see 14 planes cresting the stadium.

As the band played the national anthem, the RV planes flew in formation with smoke trailing behind them. The spectacle left fans wanting to know more about this group and many flocked to social media to share photos and videos.

This flyover, consisting of RV-3, RV-4, RV-6, RV-7 and RV-8 planes, was flown by the largest precision formation airshow team in America, the Full Throttle Formation Team from Atlanta, Ga.

The team is made up of aviation professionals who have experience flying aircraft in the military or for commercial airlines or both.

Dan Heck, assistant athletics director for Auburn University, said this was the most planes that have ever flown over the stadium at one time and it created a “social media buzz.”

“Our goal is to continue to raise the bar each year for our fans to experience something unique and exciting that has never been done before,” Heck stated. “This flyover was the first of its kind at Auburn and already a crowd favorite.”

Heck said he could feel the suspense at the game as the crowd waited to see what type of aircraft was going to fly over. Once the fans spotted the multiple planes heading their way, he said the crowd started to roar with excitement.

This was also the first time the Full Throttle Formation Team has ever done a flyover for a college football game. In the past, the group has flown at airshows, NASCAR races and other racing events.

“We wanted to go with something different as far as the LSU game and we found their group,” said Gunnery Sgt. Ricardo Garcia.

Garcia, 41, is the outreach coordinator for Auburn University’s Veterans Resource Center, a graduate student of the McWhorter School of Building Science and a Marine veteran.

One of his roles is to coordinate the timing of a flyover with the band director and coordinate with the Federal Aviation Administration to get clearance for the pilots.

In February, when Auburn University was starting to schedule the flyovers for this season, an Auburn student who flies with the Georgia group, Ben Loche, helped bridge a connection.

Flyover

Loche, a 21-year-old senior professional flight student at Auburn, grew up in Florida near an airport, which inspired him to become a pilot himself. After he graduates from Auburn in December, his goal is to be a pilot for an airline.

About a year ago, Loche found out about the Full Throttle Formation Team through a friend and initially went to them to receive training for formation flying.

Eventually, he started participating in the group’s flyover events becoming the youngest pilot in the group although he’s not a full member.

“When you’re surrounded by so much experience, there’s so much to learn,” Loche said.

During the Auburn v. LSU game, Loche had the opportunity to be one of the pilots to fly over the stadium.

“It was pretty cool to go and fly over your own school while you’re still a student. It’s a pretty neat thing,” he said.

“We practice so much and when you do a flight like that there’s a lot of trust involved,” he continued. “Flying with guys like that, that are just so experienced and really at the top of their game, it’s so easy to do. You sit there relaxed and know that everyone around you is going to be exactly where they should be at all times.”

AJ Pope, 56, was another pilot in the Full Throttle Formation Team who participated in the game day flyover.

Pope said he couldn’t hear or see the fans reaction while flying, but afterwards he was excited to learn that the fans in the stadium enjoyed the show.

“I’ve seen some videos and the place went ballistic,” he said. “That was real cool to see.”

Since then Pope said the team has been contacted by other SEC schools who want to schedule them for a college football flyover. He said he also hopes to return to Jordan-Hare stadium in the future.

Full Throttle Formation Team

Pope was inspired to become a pilot because he grew up flying with his father, who was a chief pilot for the governor of Nebraska.

Pope achieved his dream of becoming a fighter pilot in the Air Force where he served for 10 years flying F-15 fighter jets. Then he became a commercial pilot for Delta where he’s been for about 25 years.

About three years ago he joined the Full Throttle Formation team.

Pope said the team started out with a bunch of RV plane owners and builders and aviation lovers who flew together for years. In 2002, the group was established as the Falcon RV Squadron.

Over the years, the squadron continued to grow, but by 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced airshows around the country to cancel.

That’s when the Falcon RV Squadron made it their mission to bring awareness to the medical workers and first responders who worked to treat patients and protect others from the outbreak.

In April 2020, the pilots started flying “Hearts Over Atlanta,” where they left hearts made out of smoke in the sky above hospitals in Atlanta.

This led 18 members of the squadron to form the Full Throttle Formation Team and they started performing for different events. Pope said things really started to take off.

He said they put on about 6 shows last year and about 10 this year.

Besides preforming at airshows and different events, the group also interacts with the community through S.T.E.M. programs and through EAA Young Eagles introductory flight program, which provides children with the opportunity to ride in an airplane.

“Our mission is to inform, educate and inspire,” Pope said.

Auburn University has two more flyovers scheduled for this season. Garcia said one will be for the Arkansas game and the other will be for the Military Appreciation game against Texas A&M.