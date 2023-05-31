Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Tallapoosa County Grand Jury has indicted five of the six Dadeville mass shooting suspects on a total of 145 counts. Willie Brown, 20, of Auburn, Johnny Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, Wilson Hill, 19 of Auburn, and two unnamed juvenile defendants ages 17 and 16, respectively, were all formally charged on Monday May 22.

Willy Brown, Johnny Brown, Wilson Hill, Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16 — both of Tuskegee — were all arrested along with an unnamed 15-year-old after a shooting broke out at a Sweet 16 birthday party on April 15 that left four dead and 32 wounded.

The five indicted suspects face 29 charges each, according to the office of Mike Segrest, the 5th Judicial Circuit District Attorney. The announcement came last Wednesday in a press release put out by Segrest’s office. Each was charged in connection to four counts of reckless murder, 24 counts of first degree assault, and one count of third degree assault.

The 15-year-old also faces additional charges.

According to the press release, if found guilty, each of the five suspects charged will face a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison for each of the four fatalities, and a minimum of 10 years with a maximum of 20 years sentence on all 24 counts of first-degree assault.

The four counts of reckless murder (for a total of 20 counts) represent each of the lives lost in the mass shooting. Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika; Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville all died in the shooting.

The 24 counts of first degree assault (for a total of 120 counts) represent the 24 individuals who suffered penetrating gunshot wounds during the shooting. The one count of third-degree assault (for a total of five counts) is for an individual who suffered a superficial gunshot wound.

Among the victims who survived were Latonya Allen, age 37. Allen is the mother of Philstavious Dowdell, and Alexis Dowdell, who the party was being held for. The 24 remaining victims range in age from 14 to 19 years old.

Party goers had gathered at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in downtown Dadeville on the evening of Saturday, April 15, to celebrate Alexis Dowdell’s birthday. Over 50 people had crowded into the small dance studio on Broadnax Street.

At some point in the evening, Latonya Allen warned that anyone over the age of 18 or anyone who had a gun needed to leave. Officials in the bond revocation hearing said that party goers had been reportedly raising their shirts and showing off their weapons.

At approximately 10:34 p.m. shots rang out in the studio, leaving four dead and 32 wounded.

During the investigation, authorities said they recovered 89 shell casings from seven different guns. Four handguns were said to be recovered from the scene as well. Two of the handguns were said to have recovered from the victims.

During a bond revocation hearing made possible by the recently passed Aniah’s Law, Jess Thornton, a special agent with ALEA, said the recovered guns were a 9 mm, a 45 mm, and 22 mm, and a 40-caliber.

He said a 9 mm was placed on Corbin Dahmontrey Holston's body in an odd way but didn't elaborate. He said they also found a 45 mm in Marsiah Collins' belt that had not been fired.

ALEA arrested all six suspects in connection to the shootings within a week. All six were denied bond.