Flash flood watch called for Lee County and surrounding counties through Sunday

Heavy rain is coming Saturday and could stay through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tropical depression identified earlier this week is moving north through the Gulf of Mexico, and it's expected make landfall overnight. The NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch Friday for Lee, Russell, Macon, Chambers and Tallapoosa counties, due to the possibility of 3-5 inches of rain expected over the weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A watch is not a warning, but it can be a precursor to one. Citizens should monitor local media for updated forecasts. The NWS website, weather.gov, is another up-to-the-minute source of information.

Flash floods form when ditches and creeks are suddenly swamped with rain. Fast-moving currents spill onto roadbeds and fill up low-lying areas quickly, as the ground slowly absorbs the precipitation. Drivers should avoid water-covered roads and avoid driving altogether during heavy downpours.