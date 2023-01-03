Flood watch: Severe weather expected to hit Lee County through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Lee County area as strong thunderstorms and severe weather are expected to sweep across Alabama.

Lee County will be at risk for possible tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding between noon on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

A flood watch has been issued Tuesday at 1:42 a.m. and will last until Wednesday at 12 p.m., according to NWS.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas,” NWS stated in a release.

Auburn and Opelika are predicted to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain with winds around 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts as high as 25 miles per hour, according to NWS. Temperatures will be a high of 72 degrees and low of 64 degrees.

Citizens are urged to prepare for the possible severe weather, have a plan, pay attention to emergency alerts and have multiple ways to receive weather notifications.

Sign up for alerts from the Lee County Emergency Management Agency at leecoema.com.

Lee Co-Alerts allows users to choose specific alert groups, including City of Auburn, City of Opelika, City of Smiths Station, Local Area Emergency Messages, Severe Weather Notifications and Traffic Alerts.

Those who sign up can also select how to receive the alerts, either by text message, phone call or email. Notifications that are pushed with this system involved weather alerts, public safety alerts and other important information for citizens of Lee County.