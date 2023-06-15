First Avenue in downtown Opelika was covered in flood water on Wednesday after heavy rain and thunderstorms rolled through Lee County.

A recent upgrade to the two existing drains along First Avenue proved insufficient in the wake of the rising waters. Scott Parker, Opelika City Engineer, said the upgrades had helped in other instances but yesterday’s rain was too much.

“The intensity of the rainfall we had yesterday overcame every drain in the whole downtown area,” Parker said. “Most drains that are designed on roads are only designed to a certain intensity of a rain. And so when that intensity is superseded, it just kind of floods over. So that happened all over the city yesterday.”

Businesses located on the street did what they could to prepare to fight the flood water from entering their buildings and causing damage. Downtown business owners said this flooding issue is something they’ve had to battle for several years.

“It didn’t start flooding severely like this until they put in the new streetscape and that’s when we started having major issues,” Moma Mochas business owner Sarah Gill said.

Russell Baggett, the owner of 10,000 Hz Records, saw the forecast on Tuesday and put sandbags in front of the door to soak up water and keep as much out of the building as possible. It helped, but some water still made its way inside of the building.

“All we can do is continue to try to protect our stuff as much as possible,” he said.

While preparing for the storm, Gill said the street looked like they were preparing for Hurricane Katrina.

“This is our tenth flood, so whenever it’s raining really hard, we always know going in like, ‘Oh, is it going to be another one?’ We have our professional cleanup crew on speed dial. We have the City’s insurance claim on speed dial,” Gill said.

The professional cleanup crew uses vacuum hoses to pump out the water then uses squeegee’s to suck everything up.

As they watched the water flow in Wednesday morning, Gill said it was sickening because she knew they would have to cancel their operations for a day or more.

“It just halts business, so it’s super frustrating because all we want to do is come in and work and we can’t,” she said.

Baggett said when he got to his store Wednesday morning there was already about a foot of standing water in front of his door. The deepest point was up to his knee and water was several inches above the concrete drain structures the city installed at the end of last year.

“If it rains really hard all at once basically this area in front of our store and in front of Mama Mochas Coffee Rotisserie becomes a lake,” Baggett said.

For the past several years, he and the businesses around him have had to worry about flooding any time heavy rain is in the forecast. The shop owners have learned not to leave merchandise on the floor and have tried to put what they can up on a higher surface.

In Nov. 20222, these businesses experienced “pretty substantial loss,” during a heavy rain that caused flood water to pour into their buildings, Baggett said. Gill added that her business has experienced tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

During the November flood, Baggett said his record store was preparing for the Christmas season and had extra merchandise displayed.

“We had a lot of records, we had crates full of records that got soaked,” he said. “We had turntable boxes that got soaked and the fixtures, which was a big thing.”

Business owner Matt Poirier said his owner of Sneak and Dawdle sits on a higher elevation level than his two neighbors, but he’s still been effected by the flood water that comes with heavy rain.

Most of the water flows down towards Mama Mochas, he said, but water flowed all the way to the back of his building in Nov. 2022. Not as much water got in to the building Wednesday morning.

“We’ve had some fans running in there, left the AC running, hopefully, just to kind of circulate the moisture out of there…,” Poirier said on Thursday. “The water flushed the stuff around the dumpster out, flushing the alleyway. It’s pretty nasty and it’s actually gotten worse since they’ve done the streetscape.”

City engineer Scott Parker said the rain that came from the Tuesday night and Wednesday morning thunderstorms was not specifically a First Avenue issue, but was an entire area issue.

“Yesterday we had over two inches of rain in less than 45 minutes and that ended up flooding the entire downtown area,” he said. “The entire downtown was completely covered in water from the intense rain that we had.”

Parker said there was water six inches deep from Eighth Avenue to Seventh Avenue down to the railroad tracks. He added that there were multiple flooding issues all over Opelika.

Lee County Emergency Management responded to nearly 16 roadways Wednesday morning in the Auburn-Opelika area that experience flooding.

Gill, Baggett and Poirier said they’ve been in communications with the city and city officials for about three years about the flooding issue their street has. They said the last time they heard from the city was in April where a proposal was made to put in a trench drain in front of the businesses doors and a proposal was made to bring in an outside consultant to look at the issue.

The three business owners said they haven’t heard anything since then.

Parker said the city is working on adding some other preventative measures to the First Avenue area including another drain and channel.

John West contributed to this article.