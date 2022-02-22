Fly Like Kylie: Auburn businesses hosting fundraiser events for Kylie Murray Memorial Flight Training Scholarship

This week, businesses around Auburn are working to raise money for the Kylie Murray Memorial Flight Training Scholarship, honoring the Auburn student who died in a plane crash late last summer.
Fundraisers have been organized for this week at BurgerFi, Purevelo and Irritable Bao.
Murray was an aviation student at Auburn and the scholarship has been founded by her parents to aid aspiring aviation students to accomplish their dreams.
The scholarship was founded in partnership with the Ray Aviation Scholarship and donations can be made with the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Murray’s sorority at Auburn, Pi Beta Phi, organized the three fundraisers at Auburn businesses this week.
On Tuesday, the BurgerFi on South College will be the host of the first night of the “Week of Kylie,” with proceeds received from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. going toward the scholarship.
On Wednesday morning, Purevelo will host a cycling session at 10:30 a.m. led by one of Murray’s former roommates, Bess Tiller.
“We were roommates, so she introduced me to it,” Tiller said of Purvelo. “I fell in love with the studio and became an instructor last spring.”
Tiller said that the ride will feature a playlist of Murray’s favorite songs and will be a way to honor her not just by raising money but by “doing something she loved.” Participants can come for free, and any donations can be made through Venmo or with cash.
Finally, Irritable Bao will conclude the “Week of Kylie” with lunch Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Irritable Bao owner and founder Whitley Dykes said he and his staff have been strongly connected with Pi Beta Phi in the past and that his restaurant was more than willing to help contribute to the cause when the sorority reached out.
“We’ve built lots of deeper relationships with the (sorority sisters) that have come in beyond ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ by getting to know them and their families and continuing to keep up with them ... after their graduation at Auburn,” Dykes said.
Dykes added that his restaurant’s role in fundraising ties into its core mission of supporting education.
“A big mission for us ... is about education as a tool of empowerment, and if we can (help) locally here as well we want to play a part.”
All proceeds from the “Week of Kylie” will go towards the scholarship in her name.
Murray, who would have turned 22 last October, died in a plane crash over Hartford, Wis., in August 2021. At the time, Murray had just finished her junior year in aviation management.
The scholarship aims to financially assist young women ages 16-19 with a passion for aviation.
Reporter Tim Nail contributed to this report.