Fly Like Kylie: Auburn businesses hosting fundraiser events for Kylie Murray Memorial Flight Training Scholarship

“We were roommates, so she introduced me to it,” Tiller said of Purvelo. “I fell in love with the studio and became an instructor last spring.”

Tiller said that the ride will feature a playlist of Murray’s favorite songs and will be a way to honor her not just by raising money but by “doing something she loved.” Participants can come for free, and any donations can be made through Venmo or with cash.

Finally, Irritable Bao will conclude the “Week of Kylie” with lunch Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Irritable Bao owner and founder Whitley Dykes said he and his staff have been strongly connected with Pi Beta Phi in the past and that his restaurant was more than willing to help contribute to the cause when the sorority reached out.

“We’ve built lots of deeper relationships with the (sorority sisters) that have come in beyond ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ by getting to know them and their families and continuing to keep up with them ... after their graduation at Auburn,” Dykes said.

Dykes added that his restaurant’s role in fundraising ties into its core mission of supporting education.