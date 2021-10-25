'Focus on ability rather than disability': BraveHeart Center holds annual photography exhibit

Auburn University’s BraveHeart Center for Place and Purpose is holding its annual photography exhibit to help promote disability awareness and inclusion on Tuesday.

The gallery will be held on the second floor of the Melton Student Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

MaKayla Lolley, an Auburn graduate student from BraveHeart, is excited to see the young adults take on the showcase.

“Our young adults enjoy when people are excited to see them. They love when people see their art,” Lolley said. “They get so excited to show it around to everybody. They’re like, ‘Look, this is mine!’”

Each photographer also has their own style, and Lolley explained BraveHeart’s young adults have been photographing and picking their pieces for almost a year. She’s ready for the public to see their hard work.

“Everyone’s artwork is so individual," she said. "We have some that take pictures of all things Auburn, and some of our young adults are more fine-detailed. They get really close to flowers and the details of the petals, so it’s really amazing to see the world from their perspective."

Lolley, who has been a part of BraveHeart since she was an undergrad, says working with these individuals makes everything worthwhile.