'Focus on ability rather than disability': BraveHeart Center holds annual photography exhibit

Auburn University’s BraveHeart Center for Place and Purpose is holding its annual photography exhibit to help promote disability awareness and inclusion on Tuesday.
The gallery will be held on the second floor of the Melton Student Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
MaKayla Lolley, an Auburn graduate student from BraveHeart, is excited to see the young adults take on the showcase.
“Our young adults enjoy when people are excited to see them. They love when people see their art,” Lolley said. “They get so excited to show it around to everybody. They’re like, ‘Look, this is mine!’”
Each photographer also has their own style, and Lolley explained BraveHeart’s young adults have been photographing and picking their pieces for almost a year. She’s ready for the public to see their hard work.
“Everyone’s artwork is so individual," she said. "We have some that take pictures of all things Auburn, and some of our young adults are more fine-detailed. They get really close to flowers and the details of the petals, so it’s really amazing to see the world from their perspective."
Lolley, who has been a part of BraveHeart since she was an undergrad, says working with these individuals makes everything worthwhile.
“The most rewarding thing for me is the connections I get to make with our young adults. Being able to see them thrive has been such a beneficial part for me,” she said. “Normally, they would be sitting at home; instead, they get to have their place in the community where they should be.”
Lolley urges people to come and see their young adult’s hard work.
“Come and see it. Engage with our young adults. They get so excited and want to show everybody their hard work, and it’s really amazing for everybody to see,” Lolley said. “We want people to focus on ability rather than disability. Acknowledge them for what they can do rather than what they can’t do.”