Food and fellowship: Harvest Evangelism preparing to feed 2,500 again this Thanksgiving

Anyone looking for food or fellowship this Thanksgiving holiday can stop by the annual Harvest Evangelism Thanksgiving meal held at Lakeview Baptist Church on 1600 East Glenn Ave. in Auburn.

Pastor Rick Hagans, founder and director of Harvest Evangelism, said they will be hosting a sit-down meal Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and will be passing out trays of food on Thursday starting at 8 a.m. until food runs out, which will likely be around 11 a.m.

Last year Hagans said they were able to serve 2,500 meals and he expects to serve that many again this year.

“It always amazes me, No. 1, the need, and No. 2, that God always supplies the food,” Hagans said.

This annual tradition began over 40 years ago when Hagans and a college friend made three Thanksgiving meals and drove around to find people in the area who needed it on Thanksgiving Day. The next year they gave out 10 meals and it continued to grow to become what it is today, an event that feeds thousands.

A large tent will be set up outside Lakeview Baptist Church, which will have heaters on Wednesday night. The meals will include turkey, side dishes like macaroni and cheese and desserts like pie.

Hagans said one of his favorite parts about this event is passing around a microphone and hearing what everyone is thankful for.

“Last year, there was a little boy, probably 6 or 7 years old, from Tuskegee, and he got up and said, ‘I’m just thankful that when I didn’t have anywhere else to go, my grandma took me in,’” Hagans said. The young boy had been in foster care.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Hagans and other volunteers will be serving boxes of food to people who stop by Lakeview Baptist Church as well as delivering meals to nursing homes, hospitals, neighborhoods, inmates in local jails and anywhere they are asked to go.

“Somebody last year called from Washington state and said, ‘My mom passed away and my dad lived by himself out in Beauregard. Could you take a meal to him?’ I went myself and just enjoyed so much sitting there with the old gentleman. He was just lonesome,” Hagans said.

Because of the rise in inflation and the after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hagans said many people are struggling to buy food for their family or are homeless.

Throughout the year, Harvest Evangelism works with men and women who are homeless, struggling with addiction or who have just gotten out of prison. The men stay at a home called His Place and the women stay at a home called Hosanna for a free one-year program that allows them to learn life skills and learn about Jesus.

Kenny Young, the director of His Place, said he and the men have cooked about 147 turkeys in preparation for Thanksgiving and have a goal to cook 250.

“They’re learning how to serve,” Young said. “That’s a big part of it, so this whole month they’re preparing for this Thanksgiving to give to others and that’s a real big part of recovery is being able to serve.”

Young has been the director for five years, and prior to that, in 2015 he went through the program himself.

“These guys opened their arms, and it was all about love,” Young said. “I would go through a hard time, I always had somebody there and they taught me how to deal with certain problems and issues without having to relapse.”

Young said His Place changed his life and he was able to rebuild his relationships with his son and his parents.

Through His Place, Young met Pastor Hagans and also began participating in the annual Thanksgiving meal event.

“To me, it has a tremendous impact,” Young said. “We do deliveries to nursing homes and shut-ins. We do all kinds of stuff because this time of year, it can be depressing for some folks because they’re looking for that meal and they ‘aint got it.”

This year, Young said they will be delivering meals in memory of John Jenkins, who volunteered with the ministry for about 23 years by delivering meals and picking up donated food from individuals and local restaurants.

“He was a wonderful guy,” Young said. “It’s one of those things that he was very passionate about. It was his favorite time of year, and it’s just one of these things that we want to try to keep doing in his memory.”

The meals on Wednesday and Thursday are open to everyone.

Donations of turkeys, side dishes or desserts can be dropped off at Harvest Thrift Store at 1750 Opelika Road in Auburn between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. before Thanksgiving or can be brought on Thursday morning to Lakeview Baptist Church.

Financial donations can be made online at harvestevangelism.org or can be dropped off at the Harvest Thrift Store.

If you or anyone you know needs food or fellowship on Thanksgiving, contact Harvest Evangelism by calling the office at 334-742-0777, emailing rickhagans@harvestevangelism.org or calling Pastor Hagans at 334-332-3932.

“If people give us a name and address, we'll deliver the meals anywhere in Lee, Chambers or Macon county,” Hagans said.