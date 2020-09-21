Food Bank busy keeping up with local demand

The Food Bank of East Alabama was buzzing with activity Friday morning, with staff and volunteers swarming around the large warehouse preparing and packaging food for local people in need.
The food bank recently moved next door to a new warehouse at 355 Industry Drive on Auburn’s west side, doubling its square footage and cooler storage and gaining three loading docks.
Executive Director Martha Henk was waiting on a Kroger truck from Atlanta to pull into one of those docks with surplus food to distribute locally.
And there’s plenty of demand for it.
“Sadly Alabama ranks in the Top 5 states” in the country for food insecurity, Henk said.
Volunteers
Shelley Aistrup, a retired local educator, is a fixture at the warehouse. She gave up a warm, sunny morning to supervise volunteers from Parkway Baptist Church while they reclaim food from damaged packaging donated by local grocery stores.
“There are a lot of people in our community in need and I see this as a way to give back to the community and help those who are less fortunate than myself,” said Aistrup. “I started when COVID-19 started. I read in the newspaper that the food bank was in need of volunteers because many of their typical (volunteers) had dried up. I was free and retired, so I decided to help.”
Richie Botkin decided to take a morning off from his business to join the rest of the 20 or so volunteers from the Auburn church.
“I’m just to help volunteer and help fill the food boxes for people,” Botkin said. “I own my own business, so I could be outside working on concrete right now, but the need is here … I have jobs to do, but I wanted to come volunteer with my church group and come out and help them out.”
Backpacks
Nature Made, which operates its newest Pharmavite manufacturing facility in Opelika, provided a contingent of volunteers Friday to help out with the program.
"Pharmavite has a wonderful track record for supporting hunger relief efforts and that certainly is demonstrated in our local community,” said Henk. “… The funding they have provided for the Backpack program will have a huge impact on food-insecure children in our community. This is especially critical now as the child food-insecurity rate has dramatically risen during the pandemic."
The typical backpack contains a variety of easy-to-prepare food usually including protein, grains, and fruit. The bag is placed discreetly in each child’s backpack to carry food home for themselves and their siblings.
It includes the following items: individual cereal or oatmeal packs, pop-top meals (such as beef ravioli, macaroni and cheese or chili, pudding cups, fruit cups or applesauce and miscellaneous snacks – granola bar, pretzels, crackers and the like.
The Food Bank started the program in 2012 in partnership with the Junior League of Lee County. It partners with 11 schools in Auburn, Opelika and Tallapoosa County.
Other organizations that help with the backpack program include St. Michael's Catholic Church in Opelika, First United Methodist Church in Opelika, Opelika Rotary/Happy Hour Rotary, Red Ridge United Methodist Church and Auburn Kiwanis.
“Volunteers really make this program work. They pack and deliver bags to each school in the program,” Henk said.
To learn more about the Food Bank of East Alabama or to volunteer, call (334) 821-9006 or visit foodbankofeastalabama.com.
