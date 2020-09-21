Food Bank busy keeping up with local demand

Richie Botkin decided to take a morning off from his business to join the rest of the 20 or so volunteers from the Auburn church.

“I’m just to help volunteer and help fill the food boxes for people,” Botkin said. “I own my own business, so I could be outside working on concrete right now, but the need is here … I have jobs to do, but I wanted to come volunteer with my church group and come out and help them out.”

Backpacks

Nature Made, which operates its newest Pharmavite manufacturing facility in Opelika, provided a contingent of volunteers Friday to help out with the program.

"Pharmavite has a wonderful track record for supporting hunger relief efforts and that certainly is demonstrated in our local community,” said Henk. “… The funding they have provided for the Backpack program will have a huge impact on food-insecure children in our community. This is especially critical now as the child food-insecurity rate has dramatically risen during the pandemic."

The typical backpack contains a variety of easy-to-prepare food usually including protein, grains, and fruit. The bag is placed discreetly in each child’s backpack to carry food home for themselves and their siblings.