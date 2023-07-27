The Food Bank of East Alabama will team up with First Methodist Church of Opelika on Thursday to offer free groceries to families in Lee County.

Families can visit Opelika High School between 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday to pick up nonperishable goods, canned goods and fresh produce in a drive-thru. In order to qualify for the groceries, residents must have someone living in their household that is 18 years old or younger.

No other forms of identification will be required.

Callie Weaver, the operations manager for the Food Bank of East Alabama, said “we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing” when a child is sent out into the world and expected to be successful without being fed the proper nutrients.

The Food Bank of East Alabama serves seven counties in the Eastern region of Alabama: Randolph, Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell, Barbour and a portion of Tallapoosa County. In that seven-county area, there are over 53,000 food insecure people, with 15,190 of them being children.

The Food Bank distributes almost 500,000 pounds of food per month through a vast network of over 220 partner agencies from food pantries and soup kitchens to shelters and senior programs.

Food insecurity has remained a consistent issue in the U.S. for several decades, with Feeding America saying that 100% of U.S. counties are affected by food security. A 2021 study from the Economic Research Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that 10.2% of U.S. households were food insecure at some point during the year.

The Economic Research Service defined households with food insecurity as those uncertain if they have or can acquire “enough food to meet the needs of all their members, because they had insufficient money or other resources for food.” The 2021 study found that 13.5 million of U.S. households fit that criteria.

In a 2021 report from Feeding America, 746,550 Alabama residents were food insecure. That translates into 14.8% of the state’s total population.

Weaver says they have seen an increase in need across the state after Alabama discontinued the enhanced SNAPs program that came with COVID-19 relief funding.

“That puts people back into the situation, to where they can’t purchase their own groceries. They can’t make ends meet with the limited amount of money that they’re getting,” Weaver said. “We can’t provide groceries for every single day of every month of every year to individuals, but what we are hopeful it’s doing is supplementing, and that alleviates just a tiny bit of the stress.”

The struggles facing families have only grown with the consistently rising grocery and restaurant prices. In May, grocery prices were 5.8% more expensive than the year before while menu prices were 8.3% higher, bringing overall food prices to 6.7% higher than May of 2022.

For more information, you can visit the Food Bank of East Alabama’s website.