Food Bank of East Alabama celebrates 20 million pounds of food donations from Walmart Distribution Center

The mayors of Auburn and Opelika dropped by the Walmart Distribution Center on Andrews Road in Opelika on Wednesday to help celebrate the 20 million pounds of food the center has donated to the Food Bank of East Alabama.

Jered Lorton, manager of the Walmart Distribution Center, said the building began the partnership with the food bank when it opened in the year 2000.

“We’re in the business of feeding America through retail but also through our donations,” Lorton said. “We insure our food doesn’t go to waste by giving it to a worthy cause.”

“There are not enough words to describe the great work of both these institutions,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “Walmart DC has been a great partner with East Alabama by helping fill a need.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller quoted Scripture when talking about the Walmart workers.

“This is something they don’t have to do, but they want to do it,” Fuller said. “I’m reminded of a passage in the book of Matthew when Jesus said, ‘What you do for the least of these, you do for me’.”

Martha Henk, director of the Food Bank of East Alabama, said 20 million pounds of food would fill up more than 800 tractor-trailer trucks.