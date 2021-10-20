 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food Bank of East Alabama celebrates 20 million pounds of food donations from Walmart Distribution Center
0 Comments
featured

Food Bank of East Alabama celebrates 20 million pounds of food donations from Walmart Distribution Center

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The mayors of Auburn and Opelika dropped by the Walmart Distribution Center on Andrews Road in Opelika on Wednesday to help celebrate the 20 million pounds of food the center has donated to the Food Bank of East Alabama.

Jered Lorton, manager of the Walmart Distribution Center, said the building began the partnership with the food bank when it opened in the year 2000.

“We’re in the business of feeding America through retail but also through our donations,” Lorton said. “We insure our food doesn’t go to waste by giving it to a worthy cause.”

“There are not enough words to describe the great work of both these institutions,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “Walmart DC has been a great partner with East Alabama by helping fill a need.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller quoted Scripture when talking about the Walmart workers.

“This is something they don’t have to do, but they want to do it,” Fuller said. “I’m reminded of a passage in the book of Matthew when Jesus said, ‘What you do for the least of these, you do for me’.”

Martha Henk, director of the Food Bank of East Alabama, said 20 million pounds of food would fill up more than 800 tractor-trailer trucks.

“The first time Wal-mart DC opened in June of 2000 we received a truck load of food that was about 5,706 pounds,” Henk said. “I can’t even begin to tell you what an impact Walmart DC has had.”

Henk said one out of five people in Alabama are considered food insecure, and East Alabama provides food to more than 200 agencies that provide food for those citizens.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Where Taliban and ex-soldiers face their wounds

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert