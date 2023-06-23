The Foodbank of East Alabama is short on food and needs help from the public as it faces dwindling reserves to feed the seven-county area it covers.

Martha Henk, the executive director for the Food Bank of East Alabama has said supplies are so short the food bank has had to resort to purchasing food for distribution to area food pantries— an unfortunate first for the nonprofit.

The food bank has had to rely on grant funds as well as support from the Lee County Commission and city officials in Opelika and Auburn since donations have been down.

“We’ve been using those funds then to purchase truckloads of food that can then supplement what we’re able to get in other donations,” Henk said. “It’s been a pretty challenging time, I guess you could say.”

During a normal season, the foodbank typically distributes around 500,000 lbs of food a month. However now that summer is here, Henk says that’s been a challenge as the number of people asking for help have gone up and donations have gone down.

The foodbank’s seven county coverage area stretches from Randolph County down to Barbour County. There are over 53,000 food insecure people across that area. Out of those, 15,190 are children. Additionally, Henk said about 1/5 of seniors in Alabama live below the poverty level and are struggling with food insecurity.

“When you really stop and realize that each number represents one of our neighbors going through a hard time, it really helps to put that into context,” Henk said.

The Food Bank of East Alabama distributes items to 11 food pantries in Lee County alone.

Henk said summer is typically a lean time for the food bank, but this year has been worse than usual. She points to a variety of factors including a slowdown of federal grant monies post-COVID, as well as supply chain issues and fewer donations than usual for this time of year.

Families turning to the food bank during the summer who would normally rely on schools to help provide meals are adding to the food deficit the food bank now faces.

“Summertime is always more difficult, because children that have been able to rely on school meals for the most part are now eating at home,” Henk said. “Those of us that have children know that they can consume a great amount of food and sometimes it can be hard for families to stay ahead of that.”

The food bank is currently looking for “food, funds, and folks” to help. Henk said the food bank is in need of canned goods, especially canned meat right now. She also mentions pasta, rice, macaroni and cheese, and peanut butter as big needs. For more on how to help, visit the foodbankofeastalabama.com

In addition to the food bank of East Alabama, locals have taken to providing small community pantries in central locations as well. Two small Blessing Box community food pantries have recently popped up in Beauregard.

One is outside of the State Farm Insurance building at 7512 Lee County Rd 51 and another can be found at the Providence Baptist Church at 2807 Lee County Rd 166. Both boxes are set up on an honor system where locals can add and take nonperishable food and hygiene products as needed.

The boxes are small and designed more to help people with a meal or two rather than to feed whole families for an entire week.

Christie Ray Hill runs the State Insurance office where one can be found. She said the pantry has been outside her office for around a week. She said it’s there to help people get through a few days until their next paycheck.

“I think we’ve all had those weeks where maybe an emergency with a car came up, or we had to go to the dentist unexpectedly. It just really leaves you short,” Hill said. “That I feel like is where the little free pantry comes into play.”

Hill said both the State Farm and Providence Baptist free pantries were built by local resident, Terrie Webster Dykes. They provide food anyone who needs to use them.

A similar pantry is located in downtown Opelika on 1st Avenue between Mama Mochas Coffee Roastery and 10,000 Hz Records.