The weekend is here and the Auburn-Opelika region has multiple events for you to enjoy.

If you want to go out with friends and family, you can visit downtown Opelika for Food Truck Friday to fellowship and taste various food.

Would you like to advocate against violence in the community? You can participate in the Take a Stand Against Violence event in Opelika on Saturday.

Here's a list of weekend events:

All weekend long

Monuments and Myth Exhibition: The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University is holding an exhibition titled “Monuments and Myths: The American of Sculptors Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Daniel Chester French” all weekend long. You can admire the artwork of the two sculptors who transformed the nation’s sculpture in an age of massive industrial growth and cultural reorganization. The exhibition closes on Sunday, and admission to the museum is free. Visit the Jule Collins Smith Museum’s website for more information.

Friday

Food Truck Friday: Food Truck Friday is a local favorite that comes to Downtown Opelika every first and third Friday of each month. You can enjoy the restaurants and bars downtown, and there will be numerous food truck partners from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Please visit www.facebook.com/opelika.chamber to find information on which food trucks will be parked where, and what will be on their menu.

Live at The Sound Wall: You can join your friends and enjoy “Live! At the Wall!” at The Sound Wall on Friday in downtown Opelika at 7 p.m. Singer Amy Speace will be in attendance, and you will have the opportunity to engage with the artists up-close and personal. There will be a cocktail reception from 7 to 7:30 p.m., and the concert with Speace will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and the event is BYOB. You can purchase tickets on Freshtix’s website.

Saturday

Take a Stand Against Violence: The Samford Community Outreach Group will have their 8th annual Take a Stand Against Violence event on Saturday at Christian Care Ministries in Opelika from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Keep Love and Unity.” You can enjoy free food and participate in a peace march and rally. There will also be a school supplies giveaway.