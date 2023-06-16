Couples and families walked down North Railroad Avenue in Opelika Friday night enjoying the hot summer evening and Food Truck Friday.

People of all ages tried out food from nine different food trucks stationed along the street as well as visited downtown restaurants, bars and breweries.

Performers played live music while families brought their dinners to sit and eat at tables or lounge in chairs.

Patrick Manning traveled from Dallas, Texas, to visit his family that lives in Opelika. When he found out he’d be in town during Food Truck Friday, he said they weren’t going to go anywhere else that night.

This made his second time attending the event with his son and granddaughters. Manning’s son Tyler McGill, is the coach for the Opelika Swim Team.

“We had such a nice time the last time between the different varieties of food and the music and just people in general were always so friendly and nice,” Manning said. “It really shows who the people of Opelika are.”

Manning said there isn’t really anything like this in Dallas and he thinks it’s a great way to draw people to the downtown area.

On Friday night, Manning sat down at a table with his nine-year-old granddaughter Amelia McGill enjoying BBQ and hotdogs and the live music. Amelia said she enjoyed getting to see friends and make new friends at the event.

Anthony Bethea, of Opelika, said he comes out to Food Truck Friday at least once a month sometimes twice a month.

“One thing about Opelika, the residents always support things that goes on here, and there’s always the different types of food and different vendors, which gives you a lot of different options,” he said.

Bethea came to downtown Opelika on Friday with his wife and 11-year-old daughter.

“It’s really family friendly, family oriented. It’s a great, safe place. You don’t have to worry about anything or any issues, everybody’s here to have a good time and fellowship, eat some good food and meet some new people,” Bethea said.

Every first and third Friday, the Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosts Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika.

One of the food trucks that has come to every Friday event since the first one was held is Franky Junes Weeny Wagon. The food truck is owned by Rick and Karen Lanier. Their niece Samantha Uzzell also works on the food truck.

In preparation for the event, Uzzell said they spend a few days making everything ahead of time including homemade relish and homemade jelly. She said the crowd favorite menu item is their Chicago hot dog.

“What I enjoy most of all is the people,” Uzzell said. “I’m new here. I’m from New Jersey, so it’s a great way to get to know everybody.”

Rollin Pepperoni Food Truck owners Amy and Kevin Downey also prepare days before the Friday event. Everything is homemade from their sauces to their pepperoni meatballs.

“We brought down a local recipe from our hometown,” Amy said. “It’s a pepperoni sub and we grew up on it, our parents grew up on it and we decided to start a food truck with that.”

The couple has been bringing their truck to downtown Opelika since October 2022.

“We love coming out here. Everybody is so friendly and happy to see us,” Amy said.

The Downey couple is originally from New York and came to Opelika after Kevin retired from the Navy. He served in the military for 36 years. They said the food truck is their retirement plan.

“I went from flying jets to flying spatulas,” Kevin said while getting ready to use the spatulas he was holding.

The next Food Truck Friday is scheduled for July 21.