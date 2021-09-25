Football season a shot in the arm for hotels in Auburn and Opelika

Jennifer Nunnelley, owner of the Crenshaw Guest House, said her eight-room bed and breakfast is not in as dire of a staffing situation as she seeks out college students first, but she said the house could hire up to five more students for the rest of the fall.

“I like to have a big pool of college students to draw from because they all have different scheduling needs, so I just put out shifts and the ones who are in the pool can just pick up the ones they’re interested in,” she said.

The pandemic’s impact on the hospitality industry didn’t spare the Crenshaw Guest House, and Nunnelley said she had to essentially shutter the business for a year until Auburn began to see tourism bounce back. She said her largely student staff this season is all new to their positions and are learning from her rather than other employees.

“A drawback to having students (is) they graduate, and they move onto different careers,” Nunnelley said. “(I’m) even just retraining them on our scheduling software because with COVID, we stopped using it, and there’s nobody left working for me who knows how to use it.”