For Auburn businesses, rebounding from the pandemic has meant challenges but also some bright spots

Arrington said the café has run into supply chain issues with some orders never arriving, and the café is also feeling the effects of increasing prices.

“I haven’t changed my prices yet, but I’m probably going to do so at the first of the year. I’m being forced to,” he said. “It will be the first time in seven years. I tried so hard to keep my prices the same, but I can’t do it anymore.”

Arrington said that 2021 has been much better than 2020, but they have still not reached the sales levels they had before the pandemic hit.

Trey Johnston, the owner of J&M Bookstore, said the business has struggled with supply chain shortages since November.

“We’ve had products that were never delivered and products that we couldn’t get because they were not available,” Johnston said. “We’ve tried to handle it as well as we can.”

But Johnston said the bookstore is not experiencing a staffing shortage and is not having a problem staffing Auburn students to work.

“I still have stacks of employee applications and students are asking to apply because they need work,” he said. “We’ve been very fortunate we’ve had a workforce.”