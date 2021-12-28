For Auburn businesses, rebounding from the pandemic has meant challenges but also some bright spots

With all the challenges posed by the unexpected turns the economy has taken, several local businesses in downtown Auburn have faced struggles but are persevering.
The U.S. economy has bounced back with unexpected speed from last year’s short but intense coronavirus recession. Government relief checks and the rollout of vaccines have given many Americans the confidence and financial wherewithal to resume spending.
But many businesses were unprepared for the sudden resurgence in demand. Many have found that their suppliers can’t fill orders fast enough because factories, ports and freight yards are overwhelmed. They're also scrambling to recall laid-off workers or to find new ones. The result is that American workers have more bargaining power than they’ve had in years.
Meanwhile, shortages of labor and supplies are driving up prices. For many families, inflation is outpacing wage gains.
For Mark Arrington, the owner of Bizilia’s Café, the relief checks caused problems with keeping employees.
“All the kids left us because of all the free money they gave out, so we’re not hiring any new staff back,” Arrington said. “We are now a fully family-owned and -operated business.”
The breakfast and brunch café was previously run by the Arrington family plus three employees, but now it is only operated by Mark, his wife Christy and their daughter Bella.
Arrington said the café has run into supply chain issues with some orders never arriving, and the café is also feeling the effects of increasing prices.
“I haven’t changed my prices yet, but I’m probably going to do so at the first of the year. I’m being forced to,” he said. “It will be the first time in seven years. I tried so hard to keep my prices the same, but I can’t do it anymore.”
Arrington said that 2021 has been much better than 2020, but they have still not reached the sales levels they had before the pandemic hit.
Trey Johnston, the owner of J&M Bookstore, said the business has struggled with supply chain shortages since November.
“We’ve had products that were never delivered and products that we couldn’t get because they were not available,” Johnston said. “We’ve tried to handle it as well as we can.”
But Johnston said the bookstore is not experiencing a staffing shortage and is not having a problem staffing Auburn students to work.
“I still have stacks of employee applications and students are asking to apply because they need work,” he said. “We’ve been very fortunate we’ve had a workforce.”
Shannon McKee, a junior at Auburn University and sales manager for Elisabet Boutique, said the store only struggled when the pandemic first started.
“Once people started realizing they can wear masks, social distance and get vaccinated, we had a lot more people come in,” McKee said. “This summer was actually the best summer the boutique has ever had. I feel like people want to come out and support local businesses.”
Elisabet Boutique hasn’t had many problems with supplies and hasn’t had any problems finding people who want to work at the store either.
McKee believes that most college students are willing to work and need the money.
Stephen Prestridge, the owner of Dimensions Salon, said his business hasn’t struggled from COVID or the current economic situation at all.
“We’re actually so busy that we’re short-staffed. I could probably hire four more people and they’d be completely booked all day long,” Prestridge said. “The only negative effect that we ever had was the eight weeks we were forced to shut down during the height of COVID.”
Prestridge said being short-staffed has nothing to do with COVID or the work shortage the country is facing. The salon is just that busy.
“I think in times like this when everything is so bad, people still want to look good and feel good,” Prestridge said. “This is one of those industries that flourishes when times are bad. People already have so much heartache, so this just makes them feel better.”
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said Auburn’s economy has rebounded and that having football this season has had a lot to do with it.
“I’m thankful for the people in this town who have shopped locally, and I’m thankful for the entrepreneurs in this town who have created businesses that people want to come and be a part of,” Anders said. “Our largest revenue source is sales tax, so it’s very important that we experience good shopping in Auburn.”
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller also said that the Opelika’s economy is rebounding.
“Our sales tax numbers are up over last year, and I think our merchants are doing very well,” Fuller said. “I think the supply chain has impacted a number of our merchants, like our car dealers, but I think we’ve rebounded very well.”