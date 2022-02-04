For their ‘Auburn Mom’: International students raising money for Orgen Scholarship in honor of late mentor

After working as the Associate Director of Student Life at Auburn University, she accepted the role of International Liaison and Admissions Counselor for Auburn University in 1996.

The new job made Orgen a representative for the Division of Student Affairs at AU as the point of contact for international students, scholars, special visitors and government officials.

Because of this, she connected with hundreds of students throughout her time in the position.

“I think she knew what it felt like to be in a strange land and to feel like a stranger." Ali said. "Then when she moved to Auburn, she had an opportunity to work with students who were feeling a similar way so she just naturally connected to them."

Ali crossed paths with Orgen in 2003 when he became treasurer for ISO and she was his advisor.

“She really had a tremendous impact on many people’s lives in terms of giving them the confidence and comfort of making them feel at home in Auburn,” Ali said.

Sevin Sozer and Orgen met when Sozer first arrived from Turkey to pursue a doctoral degree in systems and industrial engineering at Auburn University in 2001.