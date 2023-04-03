The Opelika community came together Sunday night to remember Amore Wiggins with a memorial and candlelight vigil at the Lee County Courthouse Square. The Opelika Police Department also announced they are working to create a memorial marker for Wiggins in the community.

Wiggins became part of the Opelika family, especially the Opelika Police Department family, about 11 years ago when detectives discovered her remains in a wooded area in the Brookhaven Trailer Park off Hurst Street.

After testing confirmed the remains belonged to a young girl between the age of 4 and 7, she became known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe until further investigation led to the discovery of her true identity.

On Sunday, the somber crowd wore pink in honor of Amore Wiggins and many attendees wore pink shirts with a picture of her and the words “forever loved, never forgotten.”

While tears were shed, there was a sense of closure and unity as well as a determination to bring the culprit to justice.

Wiggins’ biological father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. was arrested and charged with felony murder and his wife Ruth Vickerstaff was arrested and charged with failure to report a missing child. Both await further action by a Lee County Grand Jury.

The memorial began with speeches from members of the OPD followed by Wiggins’ mother and other relatives.

“(Amore) has been part of our family for so many years,” said Captain Johnathan Clifton. “It's hard to believe it's been 11 years. Throughout all these years, we’ve (sought) answers not only for us, but for this community. We wanted to know her name and know her story, but we had nothing but silence for so many years. Finally, we found her voice and we found her name and we will never forget Amore Wiggins.

“While I was preparing for this, I was thinking of something Jesus would say, and He said, ‘Let the little children come to me. Do not hinder them, for the kingdom of Heaven belongs to those such as these. That’s Matthew 19:14,” Clifton continued.

Chief Shane Healey left a voice recorded message as he was unable to attend the event.

In Healey’s message, he said the OPD wanted to put a memorial marker within the community in honor of Amore Wiggins since she has become a big part of the OPD family over the last decade.

“Our proposal is to have a custom bronze statue created of Amore,” he said. “She will be sitting on a bench so the community will be able to come and sit with her as a way of respecting her and showing her what she meant to us and the Opelika community.”

The OPD is still considering where to place the statue but is starting a fundraiser now for the project, which will cost approximately $12,500.

“I want to thank each of you from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support you have shown Amore and our department,” Healey said. “This is what makes Opelika such a special place to live.

“To Amore, I thank you for touching our lives and reminding us daily the why behind the sacrifices we make for this community,” he continued. “You will forever hold a place in our hearts and be a beacon of hope for us when we are tired and frustrated. You will remain the example of why we never give up and drive us on into the darkness to seek justice for those who cannot speak for themselves. Thank you for that. Rest in peace sweet girl.”

Sgt. Alfred White is the lead investigator on this case who is responsible for finding Amore Wiggins’ name and is currently working on bringing the perpetrator to justice.

In his speech, he said Amore’s life is as powerful as her name, which means love.

“What's more inspiring than love? What can triumph over love? Because of Amore, other children who face a similar fate will obtain the justice they seek, a poetic justice. Because of Amore, new friendships have been formed, while other bonds have become stronger. Because of Amore, a new family has been birthed, Amore’s family. That’s all of us,” White said.

Over the past 10 years, White said he’s witnessed firsthand the love that Amore Wiggins inspires and the numerous people who dedicated portions of their lives to finding her name.

“I've seen the most beautiful things in this journey,” he said. “I've seen people set their differences aside just for Amore’s name. I’ve seen them go against the odds and against opposition just for her.”

Sherry Wiggins, Amore’s biological mother who lost custody of her daughter to the Vickerstaff couple in 2009, gave her thanks to the Opelika community and shared a message to her daughter in the form of a poem.

“Dear Amore, I hope this message reaches you. I want to tell you how much I love you, how much I miss you with all of my heart and all my love too.

“My love, my sweet Amore, Mommy is not at peace. Every day I pray for the strength as I grieve. It hurts my heart that we had to part, but there's a little place in my heart that is filled. When I received the over pouring love from Opelika, my heart is filled from the community here.

“My sweet baby, your life had just begun, but however, from me your dad decided to run. I wish there was something I could have done. I am left in sorrow sometimes too much to spare, but the way that you were done was so unfair. I tell myself daily these people didn’t care.

“I’m sure you weren’t ready to say goodbye. Oh, what I would give to see the sparkle in your eye. What I would give to hold your hand, send you off to school wearing your favorite pants.

“I can hear your little voice whisper to me, ‘Mommy, don’t be sad.’ I could just hear you whisper, ‘Mommy, I have arrived today. Here is where my soul will soar. Just know these detectives and police did all they can do, peacefully, to bring me home and get me out of those woods. To restore my name, they didn’t give up. We stumbled on faith and sure wasn’t lost.

“'Now today, Mommy, I can truly be free. God gave me my list of things to do, and the first on top was watch over and take care of you.'

“Amore, I may not be able to carry you in my arms anymore, but I will always and forever have you in my heart.

“Amore, I fought hard for a place in your life, but your dad didn’t want to see it that way, neither did his wife.

“Amore, Opelika community became your family over the years and then they welcomed me. I tried to hold back my tears. So welcoming, so loving and dedicated too. With the confidence of this OPD police department, I know that they’re going to do ALL that they can do.

“I know, Amore, we are not looking for justification we are looking for justice and many reparations.”

Amore’s half-brother Martinez Vickerstaff also wrote a poem which was read at the memorial. He wrote:

“When I found out I had a sister, I was shocked. I didn’t know that my baby sister was little Jane Doe. I had read about the case over the years you see, but I never knew that she was connected to me.

“When I was informed that she was my sister, it almost knocked me to my feet. I thought to myself, someone has to be playing a cruel joke on me.

“It really messed with my head, not knowing what was going on. I have always been the little bro, and now I was the big brother. I thought WOW, how neat, I have a little sister, but it’s sad because we never had a chance to meet.

“I never got a chance to run off all the little boys that would have been falling at your feet, calling and texting you, and in your Facebook DMs too.

“I hate I couldn’t protect you Sis, I really do. I would have baby girl, because that’s what big brothers do.

“I have a busy little boy named Kaisen and a sassy little girl name Kaisley too. The funny thing is Sis, my little princess looks just like you.

“All of this is really hard for me, never knowing about you, and you never knowing about me.

“I know you are wrapped in God’s arms. No more hurting and no more pain. You are no longer Baby Jane Doe, you have finally been named.

“The day will come, so precious and sweet, when our Heavenly Father above, decides it’s finally time for us to meet.”

After the speeches and a prayer, the Opelika High School Choir Ensemble sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and the candles where lit.

The pink crowd with candles in hand then stood to sing together “Amazing Grace.”