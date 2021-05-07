Forget to give mom flowers? It's OK to send as late as Wednesday after Mother's Day, florist says

Tamekia Buchanon feels blessed this Mother’s Day.

“It’s an honor to be able to give my mom flowers because a lot of people don’t have their moms, but I’m blessed to have mine,” the middle sibling of three girls said while selecting an arrangement on Friday. “The flowers are not only just literally flowers – they show her that I love her, appreciate her and care for her.”

She had dropped by Virginia’s Flowers and Gourmet Gifts Unlimited in Opelika at noon to order a bouquet for her mother, Gwendolyn Sistrunk. The floral shop, her family’s florists for many decades, had already received an order from her mother earlier in the week for her grandmother’s headstone.

“My grandmother, who passed in 2011, started coming in here years ago, and my mom just kept coming here every year,” Buchanon said. “It’s such a blessing.”

Owner Melissa Weaver is thankful, in a pandemic, to have support from customers on Mother’s Day.

“I absolutely have the best customers,” said Weaver. “We are so blessed to have this support both in and out of town.”

