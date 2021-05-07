Forget to give mom flowers? It's OK to send as late as Wednesday after Mother's Day, florist says

Tamekia Buchanon feels blessed this Mother’s Day.
“It’s an honor to be able to give my mom flowers because a lot of people don’t have their moms, but I’m blessed to have mine,” the middle sibling of three girls said while selecting an arrangement on Friday. “The flowers are not only just literally flowers – they show her that I love her, appreciate her and care for her.”
She had dropped by Virginia’s Flowers and Gourmet Gifts Unlimited in Opelika at noon to order a bouquet for her mother, Gwendolyn Sistrunk. The floral shop, her family’s florists for many decades, had already received an order from her mother earlier in the week for her grandmother’s headstone.
“My grandmother, who passed in 2011, started coming in here years ago, and my mom just kept coming here every year,” Buchanon said. “It’s such a blessing.”
Owner Melissa Weaver is thankful, in a pandemic, to have support from customers on Mother’s Day.
“I absolutely have the best customers,” said Weaver. “We are so blessed to have this support both in and out of town.”
Across town at The New Blossom Shop, a 25-year institution on Geneva Street owned by Angela Hood, a flood of orders was coming in. Healthcare worker and neighbor Kelly Langley volunteered her time the days leading up to the holiday to help with the overhaul. But she’s more than happy to assist, she says.
“Valentine’s Day, prom and Mother’s Day are [The New Blossom Shop’s] three busiest days of the year,” Langley said. “What a blessing it is to lend a helping hand.”
Over in Auburn, Nick Thompson was also delivering flowers. One of 10 delivery team members for Flowersmith’s, an online-only floral arrangement shop, Thompson had 30 front door stops on Friday, just two days before Mother’s Day.
“It’s a fantastic feeling to know that flowers will bring joy to everyone that I deliver to,” Thompson said as he packed six small red, yellow and white flowers into a box headed to The Hotel at Auburn University. “It’s great to bring that feeling to the community after a hard past year — it’s good to see people smiling when they get these flowers.”
Sarah McKinney, a part-time florist for Flowersmith’s and a full-time speech, language and hearing sciences student at Auburn University, grew up admiring her grandfather Cecil McKinney’s garden in Montgomery. The Prattville native says her grandfather’s pride for his “phenomenal” garden led her to this job.
“A lot of people forget Mother’s Day is coming up, and we sometimes worry about running out of flowers,” McKinney said. “But we prepare in advance.”
McKinney said handling 2,500 roses for Valentine’s Day helped get her ready for her first Mother’s Day experience with Flowersmith’s. Housed in the back of downtown Auburn’s University Donut Company, the shop can take from 25 minutes to an hour to arrange a bouquet, depending on the customer’s choices, she said.
Deliveries run before and after Mother’s Day, with bouquets scheduled for as late as Wednesday, McKinney said, adding that that’s normal for the holiday. On Friday, the team of florists was ahead of schedule, snipping stems and eyeing floral designs before the big day.
“Flowers just brighten people’s day,” McKinney said. “I don’t know what it is about them – the smell. They can make or break someone’s day.”