Former accountant starts a bakery in Opelika – and names it after her father's Christmas pants

Mary Kathryn Whatley said she’s been baking as long as she can remember.

Her first foray into the kitchen was after learning how to bake her mother’s most popular recipe, and ever since then she’s had a knack for creating baked goods for people to enjoy.

She is kind of known around here for her poundcake," Whatley said of her mother, "and that was the first thing I learned how to make."

However, it wasn’t until recently that Whatley decided to try out baking to earn her living. Once an accountant by profession, she is now a baker – and business owner.

“I enjoyed baking growing up, but I didn’t consider opening a bakery,” Whatley said. “It wasn’t a passion way back then, but it slowly built over time.”

Her bakery, Tart & Tartan, on South Eighth Street in downtown Opelika, celebrated its grand opening last weekend and bakes cookies, fudge, brownies, cupcakes, cakes, casseroles and more for residents to enjoy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}