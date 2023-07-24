A former Auburn University football athletic trainer who beat cancer twice will join a cross-country ride in September to raise money for cancer research.

Susan Glisson will compete in the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer bike ride to raise money for the V Foundation, which funds game-changing research and all-star scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer. The ride will begin in Canon Beach, Oregon, on Sept. 7 and conclude in Long Beach, New Jersey, on Oct. 3.

Glisson will trek 80 miles per day for three days to travel from Saint Louis, Missouri, to Indianapolis.

“This is a time for me to show myself and others that cancer will not win over my body. It’s a time to show strength in mind and body.

“It’s time to prove to myself I am still alive and able to be an older athlete. It’s time to share stories of survival and loss due to cancer and raise money to help improve and increase survivorship,” said Glisson, who was a swimmer, cyclist and softball player at AU.

Glisson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997. It went into remission and returned again in 2015, changing her mentally and physically.

Glisson feels honored that Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride chose her to participate. She believes her story, passion and empathy make a difference.

Glisson said the best thing about empowering others going through their journey is constantly receiving healing from those experiences. She was the chairperson for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Mobile for several years. She also served as a board member on the Look Good Feel Better committee, a non-profit group dedicated to improving the quality of life for people undergoing cancer treatment.

She said God gave her a second opportunity to be the best she can be and help others. She’s constantly battling with survivor’s guilt.

“I got to make sure that I’m here as a positive resource for everybody, whether they have cancer or not,” Glisson said.

The Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride is established by the global Bristol Myers Squibb workforce. They raised more than $11.3 million for cancer research and has donated $14 million to advance cancer research globally. Their commitment to the research is also through Country 2 Country 4 Cancer in Europe and Continent 2 Continent 4 Cancer in Japan and Latin America.

There will be nine teams participating in the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride this year. Some of the participants have either been diagnosed with cancer or are riding in honor of loved ones affected by the disease. All of the money raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Bristol Myers Squibb, which will be up to $500,000 maximum donation.

If you would like to donate, you can go to the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride website.