Former Auburn and Alabama athletes challenge fans to raise money to defeat ALS in the Kerry and Gary Challenge

Auburn and Alabama fans can agree on at least three things: The importance of the Iron Bowl, the benefits of a good challenge, and, often enough, the importance of doing good.

If the first two things happen to line up with the last one, so much the better.

It’s these three loves that have brought together former Auburn basketball player Gary Godfrey and former Alabama and NFL football player Kerry Goode. The two have teamed up to create The Kerry and Gary Challenge to Defeat ALS and they want all of the state’s help in the effort.

Their fundraiser culminates Tuesday on Nov. 29 on Giving Tuesday.

The Kerry and Gary Challenge is a fundraiser that pits Auburn University and University of Alabama fans against one another in friendly competition while raising money to help state families living with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. ALS is a neurological disorder that cuts off electrical impulses to a person’s muscles. Someone diagnosed with the disease typically live from three to five years. The costs for a family living with ALS can reach $250,000 a year. This challenge seeks to help families offset that cost.

The Kerry and Gary Challenge to Defeat ALS is simple. During the week of the Iron Bowl and beyond, fans of both teams have the chance to raise funds by visiting thekerryandgarychallenge.com.

The website gives fans a chance to donate to the ALS Association Alabama Chapter in the name of either Auburn University or the University of Alabama. Afterwards, fans are encouraged to post on their social media platforms, “#imwithKerry” or “#imwithGary” in the “#KerryandGaryChallenge” to let their friends and family know who they stand with in this cause. Whichever school raises the most money by the end of Giving Tuesday is declared winner of the challenge.

ALS is a personal cause for both athletes. Godfrey was diagnosed with ALS in 2019; Goode was diagnosed with it in 2015. Starting the Kerry and Gary Challenge to Defeat ALS was a natural progression for the pair.

“Myself and my friend and ALS patient Kerry Goode, a former University of Alabama football player, have created the Kerry and Gary Challenge,” Godfrey said. “We are challenging our schools in classic rivalry spirit to see which school can raise the most money for ALS families in the state of Alabama.”

Together, Auburn and Alabama fans have already raised over $51,000 for the cause, and it’s gaining steam.

As of halftime of the Iron Bowl, Auburn was credited with $30,192 raised and Alabama was credited with $21,040 raised.

Auburn University head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl has given his support to the effort. Pearl recorded a video for the Kerry and Gary Challenge website that has also appeared at several Auburn sporting events.

“Kerry and Gary, they are getting together and they are challenging all of us — not just Alabama fans and Auburn fans, but all of us — to raise funds not for themselves, but to help other families in Alabama who are crushed by the financial burdens of ALS,” Pearl said in the video. “You know it costs over a quarter of a million dollars a year out of pocket for a family to take care of a loved one? And all the funds raised through this rivalry challenge will stay in our state, right here in Alabama.”

Other notable Alabamians have stepped up to the challenge as well. Gov. Kay Ivey recently proclaimed the week of Nov. 21-27, 2022, as “Kerry and Gary Challenge to Defeat ALS week.” Newly elected Alabama senator Katie Britt and her husband, former University of Alabama football player Wesley Britt, have also showed support for the cause.

Vince Thompson, a graduate of Auburn and the founder of MELT, a sports marketing agency, is a long-time friend of Godfrey’s who has also stepped up. His agency has helped get the word out for the inaugural Kerry and Gary Challenge.

“We’re hoping we get a lot of momentum, that we raise awareness for what the families and the caregivers go through,” Thompson said. “The ALS Association, nationally and in Alabama, has been extraordinarily helpful because we want to raise some funds to impact research and impact families, but we also need to raise awareness, and hopefully that will lead to some positive outcomes and a cure.”

Thompson had nothing but praise for the Godfrey, Goode, and the community in Alabama.

“These guys have a will to live, and they want to inspire others, and inspire the caregivers, and inspire the families to raise awareness,” Thomson said. “It’s very humbling and very inspirational to be in a room with those two guys. It gives you a different perspective on life immediately that makes you want to do as much as you can to help them and other families.

“Alabama is, very, very, very charitable state,” he added. “Hopefully this serves as a model for other states to work with their prospective ALS organizations as well, but we wanted the state of Alabama, Auburn University, and University of Alabama to be leaders in this cause.”

To vote in The Kerry and Gary Challenge, visit thekerryandgarychallenge.com.

For more on ALS Alabama Chapter, visit als.org/alabama.