Former Auburn quarterback gets EAMC clinic's 90,000th vaccination shot

The Community Vaccine Clinic administered its 90,000th Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination dose Wednesday, according to EAMC spokesman John Atkinson.
“And it went to No. 14," Atkinson said. "That is, it went to former Auburn Tigers quarterback Ben Leard, who came in to record yet another career completion—his second dose—to become fully vaccinated.”
Leard played at Auburn from 1997 to 2000.
The clinic will be shuttered June 14.
The closing is due to very low demand at the clinic and plenty of vaccine in the community, according to Atkinson. The clinic’s hours will be Monday-Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. next week.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will still be offered by the East Alabama Apothecary, whose main pharmacy is located inside EAMC. It will be available Monday – Friday, and appointments can be made by calling 334-528-2293.
The Pediatric Clinic is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 12 and up. The vaccines will be administered at the practice’s old office, 760 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn in the Glendean Shopping Center.
To register and self-schedule for a vaccine, go to either www.thePedsClinic.com or www.AuburnKids.com. There is no charge to patients, but the clinic may bill the recipient’s insurance for administrative costs.
State, local numbers
As of Friday afternoon, 545,585 cases have been reported statewide since the outbreak of COVID-19, with 11,198 deaths.
Chambers County has reported 3,696 cases overall, with 124 deaths. It has reported 41 new cases over the last two weeks.
Lee County tops East Alabama in reported overall cases, with 16,190 – and deaths, with 173. It has reported 91 new cases over the last two weeks.
Macon County has reported 1,624 cases overall, with 50 deaths. It has reported four new cases in the last two weeks.
Russell County has reported 4,522 cases overall, with 41 deaths. It has reported 29 new cases in the last two weeks.
Tallapoosa County has reported 4,096 overall cases, with 155 deaths. It has reported 24 new cases in the last two weeks.