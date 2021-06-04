Former Auburn quarterback gets EAMC clinic's 90,000th vaccination shot

The Community Vaccine Clinic administered its 90,000th Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination dose Wednesday, according to EAMC spokesman John Atkinson.

“And it went to No. 14," Atkinson said. "That is, it went to former Auburn Tigers quarterback Ben Leard, who came in to record yet another career completion—his second dose—to become fully vaccinated.”

Leard played at Auburn from 1997 to 2000.

The clinic will be shuttered June 14.

The closing is due to very low demand at the clinic and plenty of vaccine in the community, according to Atkinson. The clinic’s hours will be Monday-Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. next week.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will still be offered by the East Alabama Apothecary, whose main pharmacy is located inside EAMC. It will be available Monday – Friday, and appointments can be made by calling 334-528-2293.

The Pediatric Clinic is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 12 and up. The vaccines will be administered at the practice’s old office, 760 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn in the Glendean Shopping Center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}