Former Auburn women's golf champ to open golf specialty store in Auburn

Auburn will soon get a new golf store. Moon Golf, owned by Auburn alumni Anne and Dan Moon, is scheduled to open later this month at 2006 Samglenn Drive. The new Auburn location marks the couple’s fourth store and their first outside of Florida.

“The Auburn store, obviously, is very special to myself and my husband,” Moon Golf owner Anne Moon said. “We were both students here at Auburn, and I played on the golf team.”

Moon attended Auburn from 1998 until 2003 and played on the women’s team under Coach Kim Evans. During that time, the team won two SEC championships and was ranked No. 1 nationally during the 2002 preseason.

“Here we are bringing it back to where it all started for us,” Moon said.

The 6,000-square-foot store will be located just behind Bow & Arrow. Moon Golf has a full-service golf repair department and will offer a wide range of golfing supplies.

The store also specializes in custom club fitting. According to Moon, her business has been rated as a Golf Digest Top 100 club fitter nationally. The store uses simulators to help dial into individual golfer’s specific needs.

“We want to make sure you get it right,” Moon said. “We very rarely sell a set of clubs without somebody trying it. We just really believe in that process and feel like it's the best way for a guy or gal to be able to get the most out of their equipment.”

The Auburn location will also have a fitness component, something not available at the Florida stores. A Titlist Performance Institute certified instructor will be on hand to help golfers improve their game.

“Golfers can come in and be evaluated by him and work on strength and flexibility to help them gain club-head speed,” Moon said, “which obviously is what's going to make you hit the golf ball farther.”

The Moons opened their first Moon Golf store in 2015 in Melbourne, Fla. Moon said she was working as a Callaway Golf representative at the time and had begun to look for something that could give her a better work-life balance. One of her customers had a Golf USA store that she was ready to sell.

“We struck up a deal with her and bought her out and rebranded her business as Moon Golf,” Moon said. “You know, it was always supposed to be one location, but here we are with almost four now.”

Two years after the Moons opened their first store, they acquired a second store in Vero Beach. In 2018 they opened their third store in Palm Beach Gardens.

According to Moon, Auburn was the obvious choice for their fourth store.

“We had spent the last two summers up here and just kind of felt like Auburn was ready for a full-service golf retail store,” she said. “I was driving around one day down there, and I just had this feeling like our brand could work here and we could offer golfers and Lee County and really all around a level of service they really don't have right now.”

For Moon, simply giving back to the community that has given her so much is important as well.

“Playing golf at Auburn is something that I'll never forget," she said. "We give back to both the men's and women's programs. Auburn's given us so much, we just kind of felt like it was important to be able to give back to this place.”

She said there's "a really good buzz" around the new store.

“Auburn is one of my favorite brands, Moon Golf is obviously one of my favorite brands, so to bring them together is pretty special for us,” she said. “We just look forward to being here for many, many years.”