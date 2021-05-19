 Skip to main content
Former Braves players coming to Auburn for a youth baseball tournament called Braves Country Battles
Former Braves players coming to Auburn for a youth baseball tournament called Braves Country Battles

  • Updated
Cubs Braves Baseball (copy)

Young baseball fans reach for a ball tossed into the stands from the Atlanta Braves dugout during the Braves' baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Atlanta.

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

Auburn-Opelika Tourism announced Wednesday that Auburn will host a Braves Country Battles, a youth baseball tournament and event, the weekend of June 11-13. 

The Major League Baseball organization will host the three-day youth tournament in partnership with Auburn-Opelika Tourism for as many as 70 or more teams, ages 6-18, at Auburn Softball Complex, Duck Samford Park and West Ridge Park.

“This is going to be a great event for our community,” said Anthony Terling, sports and event development manager at Auburn-Opelika Tourism, in a phone interview. “We look forward to welcoming the visitors to town for a great weekend of baseball.”

Former Atlanta Braves pitching coach Leo Mazzone and former Braves players to be announced  will travel to Auburn as part of the Braves’ “Growing the Game” initiative, according to Terling. Similar Braves Country Battles will be held across "Braves Country," including in Tuscaloosa.

Local teams will play for a slot in the Braves Country Championship hosted in Alpharetta, Ga., July 9-11.

Terling says those interested in registering for the event can do so at grandslamtournaments.com and search "Braves County Battles Auburn." 

“We look forward to our partnership with Auburn-Opelika Tourism and to bringing the Braves Country Battles to Auburn,” Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a Wednesday Auburn-Opelika Tourism press release.

5/17/70: Hank Aaron singles for the 3,000th hit of his Major League career

The event will feature a Friday night ceremony complete with a home run derby, base running competition, pitching challenge and Atlanta Braves alumni meet-and-greet beginning at 6:30 p.m. 

Those interested in volunteering as a gate keeper or in Friday night’s various skills challenges can sign up on Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s volunteer website at aotourism.com/Volunteer/.

