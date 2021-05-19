Former Braves players coming to Auburn for a youth baseball tournament called Braves Country Battles

Auburn-Opelika Tourism announced Wednesday that Auburn will host a Braves Country Battles, a youth baseball tournament and event, the weekend of June 11-13.

The Major League Baseball organization will host the three-day youth tournament in partnership with Auburn-Opelika Tourism for as many as 70 or more teams, ages 6-18, at Auburn Softball Complex, Duck Samford Park and West Ridge Park.

“This is going to be a great event for our community,” said Anthony Terling, sports and event development manager at Auburn-Opelika Tourism, in a phone interview. “We look forward to welcoming the visitors to town for a great weekend of baseball.”

Former Atlanta Braves pitching coach Leo Mazzone and former Braves players to be announced will travel to Auburn as part of the Braves’ “Growing the Game” initiative, according to Terling. Similar Braves Country Battles will be held across "Braves Country," including in Tuscaloosa.

Local teams will play for a slot in the Braves Country Championship hosted in Alpharetta, Ga., July 9-11.

Terling says those interested in registering for the event can do so at grandslamtournaments.com and search "Braves County Battles Auburn."