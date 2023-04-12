Former Lee County Commission Human Resources Director Erica Baker Norris has filed a lawsuit against the Lee County Commission under claims of racial discrimination and is requesting a trial by jury.

A news release from Norris’ attorney, Chase Estes, states Norris notified said supervisor in January 2022 that she believed she was being subjected to race discrimination. Norris was issued a final written warning for alleged policy violations about two months after the initial complaint.

Norris has worked in the human resources field for about 20 years in different roles, including president of the Alabama Association of Public Personnel Administration. She served as the human resource director for the Lee County Commission from June 2016 until Sept. 2022. She is also the current president pro temp of the Opelika City Council and the councilwoman representing Ward 2.

In the complaint Norris filed, it lists several occasions where she informed her supervisor that she felt she was being targeted and subjected “to harassment and discrimination on the basis of her African American race” and that she “was being treated differently than a counterpart,” the court document states.

In April 2022, Norris also informed the Commission of additional instances of race discrimination including “hostile work environment, retaliation, and discrimination” occurring in Commission offices.

“Ms. Norris reported that there had been African American employees that were demoted or disciplined for inappropriate behavior and employees who were not demoted or disciplined for similar behavior,” the complaint states.

The document states an independent review substantiated that a employee used derogatory terms to refer to President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The review further confirmed that the same employee made a reference ‘to tie a noose around another employees throat,’ but no record was found that this allegation was ever followed up on by the Commission,” according to the complaint.

In June 2022, Norris made a request for FMLA leave (Family and Medical Leave Act), but her supervisor told her it was not sufficient for FMLA leave. Norris requested an update on the status of her FMLA leave in July, and the court document states she believes the untimely response to her request was in retaliation to her earlier grievances.

In September 2022, Norris was informed she was being terminated for multiple policy violations, but Norris says she did not commit any of the violations that were cited.

On Sept. 27, 2022, Norris filed a charge of race discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Birmingham, and on April 11, 2023, she filed a federal lawsuit in the Middle District of Alabama, in which she “states that she was terminated because of her race and in retaliation for reporting discrimination and harassment based on race,” according to the release.

An Opelika-Auburn News reporter reached out to the Lee County Commission for comment. Holly Leverette, the county administrator, said they do not comment on ongoing litigation.