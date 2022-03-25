Former loan originator opens a coffee shop in Opelika and calls it 'The Coffee Shop'

“The Coffee Shop” is new on the block, sporting a name that speaks for itself and serving up unique drinks with a purpose.

The simplicity reflected in the store’s name is exactly what Gleason Jones was striving for when he first opened. Following a period of materialism in his life, Jones said he decided he wanted to start afresh and go back to the basics.

The Coffee Shop, located at 122 Eighth St. in Opelika, serves up everything a coffee lover could dream of, from lattes to macchiatos, frin cold brews to classic black. What sets Jones’ work apart is the coffee itself, brewed by Jones and packaged in illustrated bags.

“All of our roasts and coffees have a backstory and a charity attached,” Jones said. “The Golden Hour is attached to the Humane Society, and it's named after my two dogs because they're both golden retrievers.

“And the Warrior is for my friend who died a few years ago from a drug overdose. [That one] goes to help those who are struggling with that addiction.”

Other roasts include The Hustle, which supports the Boys and Girls Club, and the Savanna, which supports breast cancer research and is named after Jones’ fiancé whose family has a history with the illness.

“I like for the story that's connected [with] them to go beyond just coffee,” Jones said. “That’s why I like the Warrior, taste-wise, and it has sentimental value towards me.”

The store opened Monday, after years of hard work and help from Jones’ community.

After receiving his degree in finance in December of 2019, he pursued a job as a loan originator but “just didn’t fall in love with it.” He had contemplated starting his own business, but he had yet to find a niche that interested him.

Then, it hit him. AFter months of drinking coffee while working, Jones still could not find a coffee he truly enjoyed. With a push in the right direction from his fiancé, he started roasting with Mama Mocha’s in 2021 for his own brand, “Minimalist Coffee Company.”

Not long afterward, Jones flew out to California for a “coffee boot camp” that taught him how to brew the coffee on his own. Eventually, he found himself roasting beans in his backyard and selling coffee out of a mini-bus.

“I have steel and wheels,” Jones would say when asked where his brick-and-mortar location was. Yet, within a few months, Jones found a more permanent space in Opelika.

“I thought, ‘What if this is the place?’” Jones said.

Starting in December, Jones and his dad worked on the building until it was up-to-snuff, building the bar and renovating the floors. Other employees helped paint the walls and Jones’ sister worked on the decorations.

“Everything was really family-tight,” Jones said.

Family, and his fiancé, were the main reasons Jones chose to stay in Opelika and start his business here. The menu at The Coffee Shop reflects Jones’ love for those closest to him, with two drinks named after his dogs – Ms. Addie and Mr. Abel – and a selection of “refreshers” for non-coffee drinkers like his fiancé, Savanna.

“I never would have imagined that I would be owning a coffee shop in downtown Opelika,” Jones said. “My goal is, of course, to grow and maybe one day be able to expand it. But … my whole foundation is I want it to be simply great coffee, without B.S. I want everybody to be able to experience a great cup of coffee.”

Jones said he feels most rewarded when praised for his coffee’s quality and when getting to see his employees put their unique talents to work.

“One big thing [for me] is really helping them grow in their own life and do their own thing,” Jones said. “Let me help you while you're helping me … I think that's a big part of being able to continue to help others, like so many people did for me.”

The store is currently open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed on Sundays. To stay up to date on the latest news for the shop, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thecoffeeshop.al.

The Coffee Shop offers regular walk-up orders, orders online through Toast, or orders through QR codes at each table for customer convenience. Additionally, customers can purchase T-shirts sporting the logo, "What if this is the place?"