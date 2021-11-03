Former Opelika Mayor Bobby Freeman remembered for impact, service to city

Former Opelika Mayor Bobby Freeman died Tuesday at 84.
Freeman served two terms as mayor from 1988 until 1996 and before that he served as a Lee County Commissioner.
“We’re a better place because Bobby was here and because he served this community for years,” current Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said. “We should never forget those who came before us.”
While Freeman was in office, he started the first streetscape project in Opelika, which was the Courthouse Square.
According to Fuller, this project launched several other streetscape projects for Downtown Opelika and Fuller plans to continue following in Freeman’s footstep by planning more projects like this in the future.
Since the start of the first streetscape project, the Courthouse Square received new lamppost, sidewalks and landscaping and the utility wires were put underground.
“We can’t downplay the significance of what Bobby did over the years for Downtown Opelika. He never lost sight of the fact that downtown is the heart and soul of our city,” Fuller said.
According to Fuller, the most significant contribution Freeman made to the community was starting the construction of the Robert Trent Jones golf trail at Grand National.
“A lot of people couldn’t see the big picture of what this is and what it could become, but Mayor Freeman could see it from the very beginning,” said Scott Gomberg, the director of Grand National.
“Freeman was instrumental in bringing this to Opelika and building the golf course trail.”
Since Grand National was built, the city of Opelika added the Marriott Hotel Resort, a spa and hundreds of homes to the area.
“That all started because Grand National came to Opelika and it would not have come without Mayor Freeman,” Fuller said.
“I always love to brag on him about Grand National and what it has meant for us and what it will continue to mean in the future,” Fuller said.
The golf course has had a huge economic impact for the community and Fuller said it has brought thousands of visitors to the area.
Fuller said Opelika is “still reaping all kinds of dividends” from the projects Freeman started in the community.
“What a legacy Freeman has left with Grand National and the streetscape projects,” Fuller said.