Former Opelika Mayor Bobby Freeman remembered for impact, service to city

“A lot of people couldn’t see the big picture of what this is and what it could become, but Mayor Freeman could see it from the very beginning,” said Scott Gomberg, the director of Grand National.

“Freeman was instrumental in bringing this to Opelika and building the golf course trail.”

Since Grand National was built, the city of Opelika added the Marriott Hotel Resort, a spa and hundreds of homes to the area.

“That all started because Grand National came to Opelika and it would not have come without Mayor Freeman,” Fuller said.

“I always love to brag on him about Grand National and what it has meant for us and what it will continue to mean in the future,” Fuller said.

The golf course has had a huge economic impact for the community and Fuller said it has brought thousands of visitors to the area.

Fuller said Opelika is “still reaping all kinds of dividends” from the projects Freeman started in the community.

“What a legacy Freeman has left with Grand National and the streetscape projects,” Fuller said.