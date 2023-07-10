Former Sports Illustrated Associate Editor Don Yaeger will be among the notable figures who visit Opelika in late August for the annual Ignite Leadership Summit.

The Leadership Lee County organization will host the Aug. 24 event from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Opelika Marriott Resort and Spa at Grand National Park on Robert Trent Jones Trail. Yeager will serve as keynote speaker along with Auburn head baseball coach Butch Thompson and Pastor Jeff Henderson with North Point Ministries.

“We feel like we’ve got a good slate of speakers coming to just immerse anybody who’s interested in the event with some leadership takeaways,” Saliba said. “We are thrilled about this exciting speaker lineup for Ignite. Attendees are in for a great day of information and networking to reignite their leadership skills!”

Charlie Saliba, the treasurer for Leadership Lee County, said the event will differ from the past two years in that all the keynote speakers will deliver their speech in person instead of virtually.

Yaeger, Henderson, and Thomson will each talk for 45 minutes to an hour about leadership in their respective fields. Saliba said there would also be breakout sessions for participants.

Yeager has 11 New York Times best-selling books including “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans: The Battle That Shaped America’s Destiny” and “Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain.” He’s an expert in team building and the host of the top-rated Corporate Competitor Podcast.

Henderson is a business and non-profit organization expert who looks at both an organization’s profitability and its purpose. He has worked with the Atlanta Braves, Callaway Gardens, and Chick-fil-A. He has also served as a pastor at three different churches.

Thompson is expected to share leadership tips from a more local standpoint as well as from the standpoint of sports.

Leadership Lee is producing the Ignite Leadership Summit along with Here Molly Girl and Nine Lemons Hospitality. Katy Doss, the owner of Here Molly Girl, will also speak on leadership from a small business perspective.

“It’s a great time to take a step back and really refocus our energies on leadership, which is a really important skill to develop,” Doss said.

Individual tickets cost $349 while a reserved table for 10 people costs $3,141. Tickets will be available at those prices through July 31. Saliba said ticket prices will rise after that, but tickets will be available through mid-August. For more information on tickets, visit igniteleadershipsummit.org.