While the Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday, the Lee County community can start celebrating over the weekend with unique firework shows.

From Saturday to Tuesday, you can find Independence Day events in the Auburn-Opelika region. Don't know where to go?

Here are locations, dates, times and other details about events in the area.

Notasulga

July 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Recreation Ball Fields off 440 Union Camp Road

Sparky's Firework Barn is back to host its annual firework show in Notasulga. The event will feature several food trucks, including local favorite Grandma Val's Lemonade, Taqueria San Muquel, Rollin Pepperoni, and many more. The trucks will be available for the entirety of the event and platinum recording artists The Tams will play the hits starting at 7 p.m. The fireworks are set to begin at 9 p.m. For more information, visit https://sparkysfireworksbarn.com/.

Opelika

July 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Opelika High School, 1700 Bulldog Parkway

The festivities actually kick off a day early in Opelika with the 70th Annual Freedom Celebration set to take place on July 3. The celebration kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with all sorts of classic Independence Day food including hamburgers and hot dogs with other music and entertainment options. The full show includes a performance from the Silver Wings Parachute Team at 7:15 p.m. with the fireworks closing out the evening at 9 p.m. For more information, visit the Opelika Parks and Recreation's website.

Auburn

July 4 from 5 p.m. to after 9 p.m. at Duck Samford Stadium, 1720 University Drive

The City of Auburn is hosting its 4th of July event at Duck Samford stadium, with the festivities starting at 5 p.m. Admission is free, with parking available at Duck Samford stadium, 1840 East Glenn Ave., and at Duck Samford and Bo Calvin Baseball fields on 333 Airport Road.

You can enjoy food and treats while listening to music from Rock Mob Band and DJ Reggie Reg from Atlanta.

Fireworks are set to begin at 9 p.m. that evening, with plans for a makeup date on June 5 in case of rain. The City of Auburn website states that the fireworks can be seen from as far away as the Auburn mall and that the parking lot next to the Old Duck Fields, off of East University Dr. will be closed to the public. For more information, visit the City of Auburn's website.

Phenix City

July 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Phenix City Amphitheater, 508 Dillingham St.

To the east, Phenix City will be hosting a free firework show and patriotic concert at the Amphitheater on the West bank of the Chattahoochee River. The event is scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and no time is set for the official firework portion of the celebration. For more information, visit city government's website or Russell County Tourism's mobile app.