Freeze watch: Lee County could see the first freeze of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Lee County and other parts of central Alabama could see the first freeze of the season Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch Monday morning which will last until Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s with an added wind chill that could make the temperature drop below freezing around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to be in the high 60s and 70s on average and the mid- to low- 30s on average.

As freezing temperatures can kill plants, crops and sensitive vegetation as well as damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, NWS advises citizens to take precautions to protect tender plants and to prevent pipes from bursting.

If possible, bring potted plants indoors.

For plants that remain outside, protect them by doing the following: Place a blanket or cover over the plant. Water the soil before Tuesday night to help the soil retain heat and create an insulating effect. Set up a light that generates heat near the plant or place a fan nearby to prevent the cold, still air from forming frost on the plants.

To prevent outdoor water pipes from freezing and possibly bursting, the NWS suggests wrapping the pipes, draining them or allowing them to drip slowly.

Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing, the NWS said.

For those who live in a mobile home, make sure to leave faucets dripping water during the night and leave cabinet doors under sinks open to keep pipes from freezing.

Don’t forget about pets during the cold either. Bring pets inside for the night or set up a warm outdoor shelter with blankets and a heater.

Forecast predictions according to the NWS are as follows: a high of 56 with a low of 34 on Tuesday, a high of 59 with a low of 33 on Wednesday, a high of 63 with a low of 37 on Thursday, a high of 70 with a low of 42 on Friday and a high of 74 with a low of 45 on Saturday.