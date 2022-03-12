From Alabama to Ukraine: Photojournalist and Auburn student covers the invasion from the beginning

Editor's Note: Auburn student and journalist Collin Mayfield has been covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine since it began. To keep up with his reporting, follow him on Instagram @collin_mayfield.

KHARKIV, Ukraine – At about 5:09 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2022, Russian forces launched an artillery barrage into Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city located only 20 miles south of the Russian-Ukrainian border. I did not hear the blasts from my hotel; rather I was woken by a colleague still in the United States.

“Collin, it's happening,” she said without saying hello. The invasion the world was anxiously awaiting, the invasion many thought might never happen, had come.

Within a few hours of the initial bombardment, Russian troops crossed into Ukraine from nearby Belgorod. Artillery hit the city throughout the day as Russian armor pushed to the northern outskirts of Kharkiv and met fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Ukrainian forces pushed the Russians back farther north. A young boy was killed when Russian artillery hit his apartment, and 56 others were killed that Thursday, according to Ukraine’s health minister.

Shelling was audible from my room in the Kharkiv Palace Hotel located in the city center. There seemed to be a relative sense of calm at the hotel as staff served drinks to the backdrop of classical music. The lobby was a media circus. Journalists not out reporting worked in the lobby, whether writing, editing or broadcasting. There were between 30-40 journalists, mostly working in teams.

Moscow had been alerted of our presence in the hotel.

“The Russians wouldn’t intentionally bomb a hotel filled with journalists, would they?” we wondered.

Taking position

Meanwhile, the city was preparing for the upcoming insurgency. Civilian militia, clad in jeans and flak jackets, unloaded Kalashnikov rifles and crates of ammunition and grenades from a sedan in downtown’s Freedom Square. They stashed the armaments in a nearby building, across from the Kharkiv Oblast administrative building.

Regular Ukrainian army and national guard scrambled to their positions throughout the city. Young soldiers no more than 18 years old, with pockmarked faces, readied their Kalashnikovs and filed into their barracks or defensive positions, eager to defend Ukraine.

Pitched fighting happened near Tsyrkuny, a village in the city suburbs, the next day. Ukrainian forces withheld the Russian advance. Shelling intensified.

Hotel staff instructed us to shelter in the basement, and if we were out in the city, to shelter in the metro station. I tried reporting from the metro, but as I stepped to the station door I was accosted by about six Ukrainian police.

“We have to make sure you not give information to the Russians,” a policeman said in broken English.

We mostly communicated through Google Translate.

The police searched me thoroughly while deleting everything war related from my phone and camera. They emptied my backpack on the ground and checked every crevice of it. They photographed me alongside my passport and different press credentials. After about 45 minutes I was released, the first of six detainments so far. Length has varied from only a few minutes to well over an hour.

Blood in the snow

Two days after the initial ground invasion, I visited the frontlines with the help of a local fixer, which is a translator and guide, named Vlad. He took us through a Ukrainian army checkpoint and convinced the captain to let us photograph the front, though the captain barred photography of troop faces. Russian armored personnel carriers, specifically MT-LBs, were littered, burnt out at the rear of the Ukrainian lines. There was also one Russian tank. Soldiers were rapidly digging in the cold winter mud and setting up anti-tank obstacles and other defensive structures.

The captain warned us to be cautious of our steps, as unexploded ordnance remained, including a few rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and some 30 mm rounds. I kept to the hard pavement and avoided the snow as much as possible. When I did venture into the snow, I closely followed footprints tread earlier – snow can easily hide dangers. It was the most nerve-racking experience of my life. One wrong step would kill me.

A single Russian corpse, likely a conscript thrown into battle, remained in the snow. He had an unexploded but dented RPG between his head and the ground, with a few others behind him. No one wanted to move him for that reason – the explosive could detonate. Internal organs hung from his torso and bones protruded from his frozen hand. His face was unrecognizably mutilated. As far as I know, he still lies on Kharkiv’s northern edge.

While I photographed the corpse and the burnt-out personnel carrier in the background, Ukrainians shouted at us to run to safety. The Ukrainians had fired artillery at the Russian lines and now an incoming barrage was heading our way. I ran across the snow back towards the trench, praying not to step on anything deadly. I rushed into the trench and my boots sunk into the muck. It wasn’t safe to leave until the Russian artillery ceased; there was nothing to do but light a cigarette and wait. Fortunately the barrage was further down the lines and avoided us. Once the artillery stopped, we drove back to relative safety.

The next stop was the Kharkiv Railway Station. Thousands of refugees packed in to flee the city. Train fares were suspended to get as many people to safety as possible. Young and old fled, though men largely said goodbye to their families. Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are barred from leaving the country. Women, children and old men shoved their ways onto the platform to the backdrop of ever louder fighting. The only men to flee were migrants and refugees from other conflicts.

Fighting and shelling

Sleeping was impossible that night. The shelling was close enough to rumble the hotel. Small arms fire was sporadic and the hotel staff called us repeatedly to shelter in the basement. Eventually day came.

Early the next morning, Russian forces blew up one of the city’s major gas pipelines. Russian forces reentered Kharkiv after, and heavy fighting occurred closer to the city center. Ukrainian defense officials say that Ukrainian troops destroyed half of Russian military vehicles sent into Kharkiv.

No one left the Kharkiv Palace during the day, as martial law was in effect and either police or militia would accost anyone who was not a local. Detainments are always a hassle. I’ve made it a habit to swap photo memory cards and keep one hidden in my boot, a spot that has yet to be checked by police.

The fighting intensified anyway. The war was clearly visible from the hotel. Militia patrolled the streets keen to accost anyone they suspected of being a Russian saboteur. Multiple army trucks passed by, ferrying Ukrainian troops to the front. A BTR, a wheeled armored vehicle with a 30 mm cannon atop, sped past the hotel.

Ukrainian forces regained much of Kharkiv by afternoon. They reported dozens of demoralized Russian troops surrendering.

The Russians increased their bombardment of the city that night. Hotel staff urged us into the basement again. Rather than sheltering, my colleague Fin and I snuck to the top floor to try and see the barrage with a local named Chris. We heard and felt the shelling, but could not see it. There was a shadowy figure walking in the street below. It was past the six o’clock curfew. A police car started driving up to the person from behind, and he or she started to run. The person ran into a shadow and the police car pulled up beside him or her. A shot rang out, and the police car sped off.

“I think he just f---ing killed him,” Chris said in a strange mix of shock and resignation. Fin was more skeptical of what we saw and thought there was no way to know what really happened.

There are similar, alleged reports of summary executions in Kyiv, Mariupol and other cities. This is the brutality of martial law. The entire country is on edge, and untrained militia can be trigger-happy.

Still flying

The next morning I woke to the loudest bombardment yet. Again we heard the occasional gunfire ring out. The Russians continued escalating their assault on the city, even destroying power stations to cause outages. It was time to get out. We hired Vlad again. He rapidly zig-zagged his car through anti-tank obstacles and makeshift barricades of tires or pallets. We left the city behind to ever increasing bombardment.

The divided highway leading south to Dnipro had seven roadblocks where passersby were searched and identified. Some were staffed by regular army with modern Kalashnikov variants; other checkpoints were maintained by motley bands of militia and police. One grizzled old militia man, in jeans and a vintage camouflage jacket, held an antiquated percussion cap rifle.

Security is tight at checkpoints. Photography of roadblocks and military installations is strictly illegal under martial law to avoid information getting to the Russians. Everyone in the vicinity is identified and searched.

An anti-tank obstacle south of Kharkiv was painted with the words “Putin is a d*ckhead.” We got out of Kharkiv just in time. Russia deployed Sukhoi SU-34 bombers within hours. Cluster munitions dropped by the aircraft devastated civilian areas, some of which we drove through. Cluster munitions are indiscriminate bombs that spray smaller bombs across a much wider area with the goal of crippling vehicles and killing scattered personnel. Bomblets often fail to explode and linger on the landscape, and they can pose a deadly threat for years to come.

Cluster munitions are widely considered a war crime because of their disproportionate harm to civilians compared with other weapons. Over 100 countries have banned their use. Just over 20 use them, including China, the United States and Russia.

The next day, Mar. 1, a 3M-54 Kalibr Russian cruise missile hit the Kharkiv Oblast administrative building, though not directly. Between nine and 11 people were likely killed, with upwards of 40 injured. According to Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov, three children died in the blast.

Two weeks later the battle still rages. Dozens of BM-21 Grad missiles continue hitting residential areas. One missile took off a woman’s leg, and she died from blood loss soon after. At least 133 civilians have died, with an unknown number of Russian and Ukrainian troops killed. Hundreds of civilians have been wounded so far. The city is mostly empty now. Most civilians have fled west.

Widely dubbed the 21st Century Stalingrad, Kharkiv has been largely reduced to rubble. Yet, as of now, the Ukrainian flag still flies in the city center.