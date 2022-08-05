From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday

With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year.

Dress code

Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.

The new dress code states:

Students must wear clothing that covers the area from the shoulders to mid-thigh.

Pants, shorts, and skirts must be worn at the waist and should fit properly.

Skirts, shorts, and dresses must be mid-thigh or longer in front and back.

Undergarments must be worn in an appropriate manner and should not be visible.

Tops must have sleeves with a minimum width of 2 inches.

Pajamas should not be worn to school.

T-shirts or any other type clothing or personal item bearing a reference to firearms, weapons, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, drugs, drug-related slogans, sexual references, gang affiliation and/or any other wording, drawings, pictures, etc., which in any way can be interpreted as suggestive, obscene, or relating to violence, etc. are not permitted.

No sunglasses, hats, hoods, or other head coverings are to be worn during the regular school day.

Students are required to wear appropriate shoes to school at all times—no bare feet.

Back to normal

Becky Brown, director of public relations for OCS, said this year the schools are planning for a normal year, meaning pre-COVID.

“If you are sick and you have COVID, please stay home,” Brown said. “As far as the school system goes, we are not monitoring. We are not quarantining. We are back to normal regarding that.”

Brown advises students and faculty members to follow the advice of their physician.

Masks will not be required and will be left as a personal choice. Brown said OCS will continue sanitation procedures, but are not requiring any COVID-specific protocols.

“COVID has been very difficult and we’re turning a page forward and looking ahead to the future,” Seymore said. “So, we’re excited about that and looking forward to another great school year.”

New faces

Recently, OCS welcomed more than 100 new staff members, including about 80 new teachers and about 20 supporting staff members.

“Some are brand new to the profession, some are veterans moving to our community for the first time, but it’s a very strong group,” Seymore said. “We’re confident that they’re going to join the Opelika City Schools family and contribute in a very effective way.”

Opelika High School has two new assistant principals, including Allison Gregory, an educator for about 21 years who was previously a teacher and coach at OHS, and Courtney Bass, an 8-year education veteran who was previously an administrator for Pike Road Schools and before that a teacher with Auburn City Schools.

Gregory and Bass will be joining the two returning assistant principals, Kelvin Philpot and Mike McKee, and newly appointed principal Kelli Fischer, who was previously an assistant principal for the school.

Seymore, the former OHS principal, will be starting the school year in his new role as superintendent.

Security

With recent national events, Seymore said OCS has been focusing on security and has added extra security measures.

“We’re making some adjustments to the main entry points to our buildings,” he said. “All main entry areas will have magnetic locks complete with an audio and video detection system, so that our staff can recognize who is outside, but also upon only their direction allow a visitor or guest inside.”

The school system is working closely with the Opelika Police Department and school resource officers on other safety measures.

Curriculum

Seymore said OCS continues to evaluate what needs to be revamped. Dual enrollment and career tech options will still be available to students, and Fischer said the high school just received the back of an ambulance to go in the health science class for the EMT program.

OHS program

Fischer is also planning to put in place the Dedication Dawgs program for the high school students, an incentive-based program for students with the reward of participating in different events throughout the year as long as they qualify.

There will be events each nine weeks including pep rallies, a student-faculty volleyball game, theater productions and more. Fischer said the students will qualify to participate based on attendance, grades and discipline.

“Ultimately, what we’re hoping will come from this is that students' motivation will increase,” she said. “We’ll be holding them accountable yet giving them something to look forward to.”

Lunch prices

Because of recent food supply prices going up, Brown said that unfortunately means school lunches will be going up by 25 cents across the board for students, teachers and visitors.

Under construction

Brown said there aren’t any new schools opening this year, but OCS will be preparing to open the Fox Run Sixth Grade School next year in the fall of 2023.

School hours

On Monday, classes for Opelika schools will start at the following times:

Pre-K: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Primary Schools: 7:40 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Intermediate Schools: 7:45 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

Opelika Middle School: 7:50 a.m. – 3:24 p.m.

Opelika Learning Center: 7:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Board of Education Offices will be open: 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Supply lists

Supply lists are available on the OCS website. Brown said elementary teachers will also provide students will a detailed list, and secondary teachers will provide more information to students about supplies once they get to school.

For information or to ask questions about bus routes, Brown advises parents to check with their child’s individual school or contact their principal.

“I'm really looking forward to getting spirit back in the halls and I want people to be so proud to be from Opelika,” Fischer said.

“Our goal is to continue to provide great opportunities for every child, every day,” Seymore added.