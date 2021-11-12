From Germany to America: Auburn couple celebrates 60 years of marriage

Most nights, Ron and Margret would go to local nightclubs with friends. These clubs are completely different from the ones today, she said.

“We would go have a drink, visit with friends and dance. What’s funny is there would be phones on the table. If you were interested in the person a couple tables down, you’d give them a call,” Margret said.

Margret’s family was hesitant to let their daughter be swept away by a U.S. soldier, but once they met him, everything changed.

“My parents didn’t want me to leave Germany, of course. My father was not all for it. One day, he went to the spa, and my mom invited Ron and me over,” she said. “When he came back, she said, ‘You’ve got to meet this young man.’ That’s how he was invited into my family.”

The couple decided to get married in April of 1961, and they respected Margret’s parents’ wishes to have the celebration in Germany.

“They wanted us to get married in Germany because a lot of my friends came over to America and got it done there," Margret said. "My family wanted it done here."

Ron had expected to come home a year later, but plans changed.