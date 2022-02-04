From Ma Fia's to Maffia's: Opelika Italian restaurant reimagined with new owner and new menu

Plava said he hopes to usher in not just dishes people know and love but more nonstandard fare, too.

“We have a lot of food everybody knows when you mention Italian like lasagna, spaghetti and chicken parmigiana,” he said. “We have really good veal dishes or seafoods … (like) salmon and red snapper. Our menu is really extensive; we have everything.”

The menu also includes Neapolitan foods to tie the menu together and create a list of some of what Plava said is the best southern Italy has to offer. Plava’s favorite item from the menu is a veal piccata entrée.

“That’s a fresh veal scallopini as well as thin-sliced veal and it is sautéed on white lemon sauce,” he explained. “It’s served with pasta as well, and it’s really nice.”

From Tuesday-Friday between 11 a.m.-3 p.m., customers can take advantage of $9 lunch specials that include lasagna, manicotti and other plates. Some $12 dinner specials are planned as well.

Plava said the Opelika Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening for Maffia’s on Feb. 7 but that business has been steady and positive in the meantime.