From Ma Fia's to Maffia's: Opelika Italian restaurant reimagined with new owner and new menu

The sign may be spelled differently, but the doors are back open at Ma Fia’s Ristorante in Opelika, now going by the name Maffia’s Italian Restaurant and under new management with a new Sicilian-inspired menu after a soft opening Friday.
“It’s 100% authentic Italian,” said Nick Plava, the new owner. “My mom is Italian and my uncle is Italian. I don’t know about anything that was here before … but I don’t think we’re going to use anything that even looks or tastes like what was here before.”
Plava, an Albanian restaurateur with an 18-year history of running other Italian restaurants in Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana, took ownership of the property after it lay dormant for the past year and a half after the former Ma Fia’s closed in July 2020 and never reopened.
“This place was actually online for lease, so that’s how I ended up with it,” Plava said. “We’ve got nothing to do with the previous owners — I don’t even know the previous owners and I don’t know their menu.”
He moved to Opelika to reinvigorate the restaurant and said he's delighted by the city’s downtown streetscapes and sidewalk patios, including the one outside his newfound business.
“They remind me of back home big-time, especially with outside seating areas (because) everybody here has an outside seating area,” Plava said. “Back home, every coffee shop or every restaurant has at least two or three tables outside.”
Plava said he hopes to usher in not just dishes people know and love but more nonstandard fare, too.
“We have a lot of food everybody knows when you mention Italian like lasagna, spaghetti and chicken parmigiana,” he said. “We have really good veal dishes or seafoods … (like) salmon and red snapper. Our menu is really extensive; we have everything.”
The menu also includes Neapolitan foods to tie the menu together and create a list of some of what Plava said is the best southern Italy has to offer. Plava’s favorite item from the menu is a veal piccata entrée.
“That’s a fresh veal scallopini as well as thin-sliced veal and it is sautéed on white lemon sauce,” he explained. “It’s served with pasta as well, and it’s really nice.”
From Tuesday-Friday between 11 a.m.-3 p.m., customers can take advantage of $9 lunch specials that include lasagna, manicotti and other plates. Some $12 dinner specials are planned as well.
Plava said the Opelika Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening for Maffia’s on Feb. 7 but that business has been steady and positive in the meantime.
“I don’t take a look at who comes in my door … but what they tell me when they leave,” Plava said. “Every table I’ve had so far had good words about my food. More than 50% of people that have walked in here said they’d come back and let people know and they are excited about it.”
Maffia’s Italian Restaurant is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Updates on the reimagined restaurant and its new menu can be found online on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MaFiasOpelika.