From Opelika to Uganda, Four Corners ministry meets physical and spiritual needs

For those unfamiliar with Four Corners, co-founder Jimmy Sprayberry describes it as a ministry that feeds the hungry.

And that hunger is both physical and spiritual, he says.

“I see people hungry and starving," Sprayberry said. "They’re starved physically, but they’re also starved spiritually because they don’t know the true God."

Four Corners, now headquartered in Opelika, sends people from churches across Alabama and the South on short-term or long-term missions trips.

Sprayberry, pastor of Mountain Springs Baptist Church in Wadley, founded Four Corners in 2004 with Paul Wilson, pastor of Wadley Baptist Church.

Sprayberry said that after he went on a mission trip to Venezuela in 2002 to help build a school, God touched his heart and he felt called to help the poor and create opportunities for people to go on mission trips.

In the beginning, Four Corners sent missionaries to various countries on different continents, but after Sprayberry visited South Sudan and Uganda, the ministry started focusing on Africa.

That's when he noticed people who, he said, were "starving" physically and spiritually.

“Their natural form of worship is spiritual worship, like witch doctors," Sprayberry said, "and then they hear the prosperity gospel, which is not the true gospel.”

In 2009, Sprayberry saw how many children in Uganda were homeless and decided Four Corners needed to start an orphanage.

The organization had a difficult time finding land but was eventually able to purchase 100 acres in northern Uganda to respond to the orphan crisis.

Four Corners eventually moved its headquarters from Wadley to Opelika because the previous presidents of the organization lived in the area, as well as the current president, Yancy Carpenter.

Sprayberry calls Carpenter the “glue that holds the whole thing together.”

Carpenter, 44, became the president of the organization in 2015. He said this northern area above the Nile is a “rural no man’s land” and a place where nobody goes, but they felt like God was calling them to go there.

Carpenter said everything the ministry does is in response to the needs of people, from the 1.5 million Sudanese refugees in Uganda to women who have been exiled by their family.

Four Corners established Abaana’s Hope, which means children’s hope, in Uganda, to minister to children, women, refugees and new pastors.

“We did not have a master plan, but our Master had a plan,” Carpenter said.

Sprayberry added he’s been “blown away” by what God has done through the ministry and how God has expanded it.

Lasting legacy

Reuben Moyana, 43, was born in Harare, Zimbabwe. Growing up, he saw the need for dentists in the country.

He also came to faith in Jesus Christ, he said, because of the work of a missionary from Birmingham named Mildred Taylor, who came to Zimbabwe long before he was born.

At the age of 18, Taylor traveled to Africa on a ship because that was before airplanes were used for commercial travel, he said.

She shared the gospel with Moyana’s grandmothers, and they shared it with the rest of the family.

“I see the legacy of this woman ... where she shared the gospel and cared and loved the people so much,” Moyana said. “To this day I still meet people that say, ‘Do you remember Ms. Taylor?’ and they’ll tell me how their (family member) was saved through her ministry.”

At age 17, Moyana came to the U.S. to attend dental school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. There he met his wife Edith, became a dentist and started practicing in the U.S. and on mission trips to other countries including Guatemala, India, South Sudan and Uganda.

Today, he and Edith and their two daughters live in Smiths Station, and he is a dentist at Fort Mitchell Dentistry.

While on a mission trip to South Sudan, Moyana got connected with Four Corners through a member who was also on the trip. Moyana decided to join the organization and is now a board member.

“The message of the gospel really is the center of everything we do,” he said.

He echoes Sprayberry's message about physical and spiritual needs.

“So the dentistry, that’s just part of it,” he said. “When I was there, I saw so many patients. I think, this is crazy, we extracted over 200 teeth in a week or something like that because people don’t have any access to dental care.”

Moyana said the greatest need in Africa right now, besides offering dental care, is the need to accurately explain the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“I’ve got such a love and burden for Africa, obviously, because I was born there,” he said. “But the thing that concerns me is ... there is so much false teaching, things that are not really Biblical that are being taught on the continent.”

Moyana said some of these false teachers exploit the people financially and say they will pray for the sick if they pay money for it.

Abaana’s Hope

Carpenter said he and his wife Joy got involved in Four Corners after a man from South Sudan came to speak to their church, First Baptist Church Opelika, in 2006.

They went on their first mission trip to Guatemala. “I just became so aware of how much God had given us and how that ought to be better used for his glory, so God began working in me then about my priorities.”

At the time, Carpenter was working for Sysco, the food wholesale company, and said he planned to stay there for his entire career until he went on a mission trip to South Sudan four years later and visited a little mud church.

Today, he's the president of Four Corners, working full-time for the ministry.

Abaana’s Hope was established after war broke out in South Sudan in 2013, and it’s grown to include a refugee camp outreach, medical clinic, women's center, pastor training, a farming ministry and a child development program where people can sponsor a child.

There's also a church and Christian school called Living Stones, a radio program called "Truth Matters," and a ministry called Life Beads, which provides women with a source of income by making jewelry.

To help raise funds, Four Corners has thrift stores in Valley, Roanoke and Talladega.

There are about 170 Acholi children, from an ethnic group indigenous to the Nile valley, attending the Living Stones Christian School. There are also about 62 children in the child development program, which provides families with funds for immunizations, food supplements and school fees.

Meanwhile at the refuge center, women with children are receiving help looking for jobs and saving money to buy their own home and land.

Four Corners also works with refugee camps in Uganda, where there’s an estimated 1.5 to 2 million Sudanese refugees.

Carpenter said he and Joy and their three children got to visit Uganda to see the first cohort of pastors, 36 men from 6 different tribes, graduate from the pastor training center in May.

For more information about Four Corners visit fourcorners.org.