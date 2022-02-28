From stay-at-home dad to chef: Opelika resident opens catering company

The chef also has sides ranging from staples like mashed potatoes and green beans to ratatouille.

He can also work with specific food diets and restrictions upon request.

With food shortages sporadically happening, Vines just asks for customers to be understanding.

“I just want people to know we’re trying our best out here. It’s rough right now,” he said. “Prices are going up, and a lot of us are taking the hit trying to keep price of our food the same. It’s been really hard.”

Vines has gained professional culinary knowledge from his past jobs. Over the years, he’s worked at places such as Hamilton’s, The Depot and Amsterdam Café.

While he may be a one-man show, Vines says he wouldn’t be here without his wife, Ebony Vines, and two sons, 9-year-old Xavier and 1-year-old Montgomery.

“She really guides me through things. Sometimes, I’ll try and do eight things at once. She’ll be like, ‘Babe, calm down and focus on only this,’” he said. “She talks me off the ledge quite a bit.”

If Dad’s lucky, Montgomery will bring extra hints of color and humor into the kitchen.