From stay-at-home dad to chef: Opelika resident opens catering company

Eight years ago, Jeremy Vines was just a dad learning his way around the kitchen. The only thing that mattered was taking care of his son and wife.
“I was a stay-at-home dad before being one became cool,” Vines said with a laugh. “It wasn’t because I didn’t want to work; I just couldn’t find work.”
What he didn’t realize was that his experimentation in the kitchen would lead to his newfound passion and business: Obsidian Catering.
“I’ve always been into rocks. Obsidian comes from lava, and it cools after quick temperature change,” he said. “Cooking in the kitchen can be chaotic, but you get something beautiful out of it, kind of like obsidian.”
The Opelika native officially launched his one-man catering company in August of 2021.
From private dining to weddings, Vines welcomes all events. All that’s asked is a three-week advanced notice prior to booking to prepare.
Vines breaks up his menu into two sections: proteins and sides, salads and bread.
From grilled swordfish to steak, there are many options to choose from. Prices for protein range from $5 per person to $60 depending on the meat.
The chef also has sides ranging from staples like mashed potatoes and green beans to ratatouille.
He can also work with specific food diets and restrictions upon request.
With food shortages sporadically happening, Vines just asks for customers to be understanding.
“I just want people to know we’re trying our best out here. It’s rough right now,” he said. “Prices are going up, and a lot of us are taking the hit trying to keep price of our food the same. It’s been really hard.”
Vines has gained professional culinary knowledge from his past jobs. Over the years, he’s worked at places such as Hamilton’s, The Depot and Amsterdam Café.
While he may be a one-man show, Vines says he wouldn’t be here without his wife, Ebony Vines, and two sons, 9-year-old Xavier and 1-year-old Montgomery.
“She really guides me through things. Sometimes, I’ll try and do eight things at once. She’ll be like, ‘Babe, calm down and focus on only this,’” he said. “She talks me off the ledge quite a bit.”
If Dad’s lucky, Montgomery will bring extra hints of color and humor into the kitchen.
“My youngest just likes to run into the kitchen and grab gloves to put on,” Vines said. “It’s a whirlwind.”
On top of Obsidian Catering, Vines works as a sous chef at the Sigma Pi Fraternity house. There, he experiments with different dishes and menus.
One thing Vines struggles with in his own life is portion control. Serving 100 people has become the usual in his own mind.
“I made breakfast a couple of weeks ago, and I honestly could’ve fed 30 people grits,” he said with a laugh. “I did get a vacuum sealer though to try and stop this from happening.”
Throughout everything, Vines is grateful for the Auburn-Opelika community.
“One of my favorite things is seeing people smile,” he said. “When I walk out of the kitchen and everyone is just smiling, it’s the best feeling ever.
“I’d really just like to thank the community. I couldn’t do it without them.”
Bookings can be done online at www.obsidiancatering.com or by emailing chefvines@obsidiancatering.com. Facebook messages on Obsidian’s page are also welcome.