Fun Halloween events abound all weekend in Auburn and Opelika

The last weekend of spooky season means it’s time to bring out your Halloween costumes for the different events held in Opelika and Auburn. While the City of Opelika declared Thursday night the time to trick-or-treat within city limits, it’s offering other Halloween-related events through the weekend. Auburn is observing Halloween with trick-or-treating on Sunday, the actual Halloween Day.
There are several events throughout the last few days of October to attend that involve trick-or-treating, competing in costume contests and even entering your pet in a costume contest.
Opelika
The City of Opelika will be observing Halloween tonight Thursday from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. with trick-or-treating within the city limits.
Over the years Opelika has scheduled trick-or-treating around football games, but the city has decided that after this year it will host trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 no matter what day it falls on.
The City of Opelika encourages parents to chaperone their children while trick-or-treating through the neighborhoods.
“Stick to well-lit areas, only knock on doors where people have their lights on and if you wear a dark costume, make sure you have something reflective on,” said Leigh Krehling, community relations officer for the City of Opelika.
Krehling also advises trick-or-treaters to go where they feel comfortable and to check their candy to make sure it’s wrapped and hasn’t been tampered with.
The Opelika Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the Tour de Fright on Friday at the Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center.
This family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. The parks and rec. department encourages visitors to bring bikes, trikes, scooters and strollers to ride or walk on the haunted walking trail.
The trail will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. and admission is free.
“It’s a go-at-your-own-pace bike trail that you can go around as many times as you want, and there will be stagnant scary scenes around the track,” said Laura Leigh Chesser the Public Relations Coordinator for Opelika Parks and Recreation.
“The people working it are not going to jump out at you,” she said. “We try to keep it as safe as possible.”
Chesser said the trail will be a little shorter this year due to the pickleball court construction.
The Opelika Public Library will be hosting a murder mystery, Murder at the Toadwart Inn, on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. for children grades 6-12.
There will be a costume contest and free snacks.
The library encourages those planning to attend to register in advance to receive character information.
On Sunday, First Baptist Church of Opelika will be hosting a fall festival on the square in downtown Opelika from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
There will be a fireworks display, a BMX stunt team, food trucks, candy and prize drawings.
Auburn
The Auburn Public Library will be hosting a Halloween event for children on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Located in the children’s room of the library, there will be activities and crafts including coloring, a slime station and other Halloween crafts.
Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and there will be a dance party, photo booth and a pumpkin raffle.
The City of Auburn will be celebrating Halloween on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. with trick-or-treating at Downtown Auburn businesses, as well as in local neighborhoods.
DJ Ozz will be performing downtown and Laurel Alford will be making balloon animals. There will be birds of prey from the Southeastern Raptor Center, a fire truck on display from Auburn Public Safety and an appearance from Aubie, according to a release.
Four costume awards will be given out for best individual costume, best group costume, best pet costume and most original costume.
Trick-or-treating in neighborhoods within the City of Auburn will also be on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Auburn Public Safety will be patrolling through the streets as a extra precaution,” said David Dorton, Director of Public Affairs for the City of Auburn.
The City of Auburn wants to remind citizens to be careful while driving through neighborhoods and remind children never to enter a stranger’s home or car.
The Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, located at 1020 Wire Road, will also be hosting a “trunk-for-treats” event on Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m.
Admission is $5 and all the money will go to the AUCVM Good Samaritan fund.
Those who plan to attend are encouraged not only to wear a costume but also to dress up their pets.
There will be a pet costume contest, a trunk decorating contest and treats for both humans and pets.