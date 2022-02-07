Funding and staffing shortages force Smiths Station Fire and Rescue to suspend ambulance service

Smiths Station Fire and Rescue announced that they are being forced to “suspend their ambulance transport operations indefinitely” due to lack of funding and staffing shortages.

The department said in a release that these shortages have been “exacerbated” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniel Sexton, Smith Station Deputy Chief, said there was already a shortage of paramedics and EMTs before the pandemic, and the shortage has only “gotten worse.”

For the last few months, Sexton said the station has struggled to find enough personnel to operate the ambulance on a 24/7 basis.

“We are extremely disappointed that it has become necessary to suspend our emergency transport capabilities,” Smith Station Fire Chief Joe Walden said in the release. “We started our ambulance service to fill a need and save lives, and we have saved many lives.”

Walden said he hopes they will be able to restart the service “as soon as possible,” but to be able to, they will need additional funding and staff.