Friday afternoon the Community Foundation of East Alabama coordinated with Glynn Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC in Opelika for a fundraising event to support the families affect by the Dadeville mass shooting.

At a birthday party on April 15, four people were fatally shot: Marsiah Collins, 19, of Opelika; Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville. Thirty-two others were injured.

This week law enforcement arrested six people and charged each with four counts of reckless murder: Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee; Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee. Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn; Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee; Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn and a 15-year-old from Tuskegee.

The day after the shooting, the Community Foundation of East Alabama established the Caring for Dadeville Fund, and a few days later Gerry Potter, who is on the CFEA board and on the management team at Glynn Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC, wanted to do more to help.

At Friday’s fundraising event, Katie Whittelsey, president of the CFEA, said that by 5 p.m. they’d raised about $30,000 with an hour left for the event.

The foundation is partnering with Lake Martin Area United Way and the Dadeville mayor to determine where the funds need to go to best serve the victims and their families.

“I think the response from the community has been incredible,” she said. “We had the Dadeville softball team here, the salesmen all donated and we had community members come and hand in donations.”

Now, Whittelsey challenges others in the community to host fundraisers like this for the Dadeville.

Mitch Tolbert, the used car manager at the Glynn Smith dealership, has a daughter on the Dadeville High School softball team, and said his daughter and her teammates knew everyone who was affected by the shooting.

“It was a great group of kids,” Tolbert said. “What happened that evening had nothing to do with the great kids in Dadeville. That trouble came to them. They didn’t bring that trouble.”

The members of the softball team came out to the fundraising event in Opelika to show support for their friends. Tolbert said the support from the community and the fundraising event means a lot.

“It’s going to get to help some people that may need the help,” he said. “Even if they don’t need it, we will still help the people that was affected by it whether it be the kids, whether it be family or whoever.”

Dadeville High School assistant football, basketball and track coach Michael Taylor also attended the fundraising event.

“Right now, we just trying to heal,” he said. “The parents are gonna need a lot. The kids gonna need a lot.”

Taylor said he was notified of the shooting about five minutes after it happened on the night of April 15. He received numerous calls from students, teachers and fellow coaches.

“I immediately started praying. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

At 6 a.m. the following morning, he went to the crime scene on Broadnax Street in Dadeville and stayed there for several hours.

“It was a disaster, unreal. It was like a nightmare,” he said. “Bad things don’t happen in Dadeville.”

Taylor commends all the law enforcement officers, the medical personnel and others that have been working around the clock. He also thanks the community for the support and for donating funds to help those affected by the tragedy.

To make a donation, visit cfeastalabama.org/caring-for-dadeville. Checks addressed to Community Foundation of East Alabama Caring for Dadeville Fund can also be mailed to P.O. Box 165 Opelika, AL 36803-0165.

All donations made to the Fund, minus credit card fees, are said to be distributed as grants to organizations that are addressing the needs of the victims and Dadeville community.