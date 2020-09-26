Gameday a welcome sight for downtown Auburn businesses

Gameday is returning to Auburn on Saturday, a welcome sight for downtown Auburn businesses.
Saturday will give the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association a glimpse of what the 2020 football season will look like and the impact that it could have on local businesses. The association is encouraging community members, fans and visitors to make downtown Auburn a part of their gameday this year.
“Downtown Auburn has not been canceled,” Jessica Kohn, downtown coordinator for the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association. “Downtown has always played a significant role in the overall game day experience and the traditions that you look forward to in downtown will still be present this year. Our businesses are open and ready to safely welcome you.”
Auburn University announced earlier this year that tailgating will not be allowed on its campus before home football games. Kohn said the downtown businesses will see a negative impact from the lack of tailgating this year.
“Tailgating brings visitors in a lot earlier than just Saturday,” she said. “Downtown merchants typically see a lot of traffic from visitors as early as Wednesday prior to home games. This will not be the case this year. That alone is a huge loss of revenue.”
Some downtown Auburn businesses plan to create a tailgate atmosphere for their patrons on Saturday, including Moe’s Bar-B-Que.
“Moe’s BBQ will bring out a TV and outdoor bar to try to reclaim the game day feel,” said Ricky Carmack, manager/owner of Moe’s Bar-B-Que.
There will be an entertainment district in downtown Auburn on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to help promote social distancing and help the businesses. Patrons may consume alcoholic beverages outside within district perimeters downtown. Beverages and containers must be obtained from participating downtown businesses, the city of Auburn said.
Another entertainment district was approved by the Auburn City Council Saturday, Oct. 3, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Auburn City Council also voted 8-1 at a September council meeting to allow downtown bars to serve walk-up customers outside for the first two Auburn football games of the season. Anders said city officials would monitor the situation downtown for the Kentucky and Georgia games, then decide whether to continue with the relaxed outside restrictions.
City police will continue to issue citations for noncompliance. City Manager Jim Buston said there have been 14 citations thus far – five to businesses and nine to house parties.
Kohn stressed that if community members like downtown businesses, they must support them now more than ever.
“If you enjoy these local businesses in downtown then you have to support them through these tough times or they will not be here for our best times,” she said.
Mike Eads contributed to this story.
