Gameday a welcome sight for downtown Auburn businesses

“Moe’s BBQ will bring out a TV and outdoor bar to try to reclaim the game day feel,” said Ricky Carmack, manager/owner of Moe’s Bar-B-Que.

There will be an entertainment district in downtown Auburn on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to help promote social distancing and help the businesses. Patrons may consume alcoholic beverages outside within district perimeters downtown. Beverages and containers must be obtained from participating downtown businesses, the city of Auburn said.

Another entertainment district was approved by the Auburn City Council Saturday, Oct. 3, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Auburn City Council also voted 8-1 at a September council meeting to allow downtown bars to serve walk-up customers outside for the first two Auburn football games of the season. Anders said city officials would monitor the situation downtown for the Kentucky and Georgia games, then decide whether to continue with the relaxed outside restrictions.

City police will continue to issue citations for noncompliance. City Manager Jim Buston said there have been 14 citations thus far – five to businesses and nine to house parties.

Kohn stressed that if community members like downtown businesses, they must support them now more than ever.