In observance of the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday, most city offices in Auburn and Opelika will be closed.

Garbage, trash and recycling will not be collected on Tuesday in Auburn or Opelika. Routes will be delayed one day later. Set your garbage and recycling cans out accordingly.

All Parks and Recreation facilities in Auburn will be closed on Tuesday, except for the Yarbrough Tennis Center and the Samford Pool. Both facilities will be open during regular hours.

The Opelika Sportsplex will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., but all other parks and recreation facilities in Opelika will be closed.

The Auburn Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, but the online collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines are always available at auburnalabama.org/library.

The Opelika Public Library will also be closed on Tuesday.

Auburn and Opelika city council meetings have been canceled for Tuesday night. Both councils will meet again at 6 p.m. on July 11.

Public safety services will operate as normal. That includes the police, fire and communications departments.

Parking in downtown Auburn will be free all day with the exception of the Wright Street Parking Deck.

Opelika with be hosting the 70th Annual Freedom Celebration on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Opelika High School. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Auburn will be hosting an Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday at 5 p.m. behind Duck Samford Stadium. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

Scenes from the Sparky's Fireworks Barn show