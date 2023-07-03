LAUREN JOHNSON
In observance of the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday, most city offices in Auburn and Opelika will be closed.
Garbage, trash and recycling will not be collected on Tuesday in Auburn or Opelika. Routes will be delayed one day later. Set your garbage and recycling cans out accordingly.
All Parks and Recreation facilities in Auburn will be closed on Tuesday, except for the Yarbrough Tennis Center and the Samford Pool. Both facilities will be open during regular hours.
The Opelika Sportsplex will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., but all other parks and recreation facilities in Opelika will be closed.
The Auburn Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, but the online collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines are always available at
auburnalabama.org/library.
The Opelika Public Library will also be closed on Tuesday.
Auburn and Opelika city council meetings have been canceled for Tuesday night. Both councils will meet again at 6 p.m. on July 11.
Public safety services will operate as normal. That includes the police, fire and communications departments.
Parking in downtown Auburn will be free all day with the exception of the Wright Street Parking Deck.
Opelika with be hosting the 70th Annual Freedom Celebration on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Opelika High School. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Auburn will be hosting an Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday at 5 p.m. behind Duck Samford Stadium. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
Scenes from the Sparky's Fireworks Barn show
A sign advertises funnel cakes at a tent at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
Customers order food at the Troubadour Barbecue food truck at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
A young child sits in a cloud of bubbles at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
"Sparky," the Sparky's Fireworks Barn mascot, visits with guests at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
"Sparky" joins Mathan Holt on the stage at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
A young boy tosses a football at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
A young girl kicks a soccer ball at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
Mathan Holt introduces the 14 Karat Gold Band at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
Guests claim their spot on the field at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
Customers wait in line to order at Franky June's Weeny Wagon at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
The 14 Karat Gold Band performs for the crowd at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
The 14 Karat Gold Band performs for the crowd at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
The 14 Karat Gold Band performs for the crowd at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
A crowd forms on the field as the 14 Karat Gold Band performs at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
Samuel Grace of Birmingham prepares a funnel cake for a customer at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
A woman dances as the 14 Karat Gold Band performs at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
The Tams perform for the crowd at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
The Tams perform for the crowd at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Members of the audience dance as the Tams perform at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
The Tams perform for the crowd at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Fireworks light up the sky at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Fireworks light up the sky at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Fireworks light up the sky at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Fireworks light up the sky at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Fireworks light up the sky at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
A young boy watches the fireworks at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Fireworks light up the sky at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
Fireworks light up the sky at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
A young girl captures video of fireworks at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Fireworks light up the sky at the Sparky's Fireworks Barn fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Notasulga.
Fireworks light up the sky at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
A light illuminates an American flag at the Sparky’s Fireworks Barn show, which was held in Notasulga on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
