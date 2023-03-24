The Gentri group, based in Utah, was created in 2014 with three tenors, Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever. The fourth member of the group is the award winning composer, arranger and producer Stephen Nelson.

Gentri is most known for their award-winning music videos, which have racked up over 200 million views on YouTube and Facebook.

Phillip Preston, director of East Alabama Arts, said those who attend will enjoy listening to these three voices that have “super solo quality.”

Gentri will perform a wide range of different genres and types of music including original songs as well as songs by Queen, The Beatles, Lee Greenwood, Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera and more.

“I would say we’re going to end on quite a high note literally and figuratively,” Preston said. “It feels like maybe the season has been building to this, and it’s just going to be a great night to sit back and relax and just enjoy tunes that we all know and love from quite a wide spectrum.”

Preston is currently working on scheduling the next performance series for 2023-2024.

Gentri’s performance on Thursday at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $59 and are available online at eastalabama.org.

While this will be Gentri’s first time performing in Opelika, they have performed in the area before in 2018 at the Auburn United Methodist Church in Auburn.

Gary Klarenbeek, director of music ministries at AUMC, said the three members of Gentri are some of the most “beautifully blended voices on the planet,” and described them as true gentlemen.

“When they sing, it is just mesmerizing, inspiring,” he said. “No matter what they sing there’s an aura about them that’s so inspiring. It’s a sound and a concert experience I’ve seldom experienced before. It’s just truly inspiring.”

When Gentri performed at AUMC, Klarenbeek said it was immediately after his mother had passed away. He was still able to make it back for the concert and described it as a “healing balm.”

“They just take you to all of the mountaintop experiences of your life in one performance,” Klarenbeek said.

Making music and a difference

Casey Elliott, 40, said he and the other members come from a mixture of musical backgrounds in theatre, rock and classical music.

Elliott grew up in Southern California with a musical family. His father is a film composer and his mother is a singer. Growing up in that environment inspired him to pursue music. He started taking voice lesions at age 15, and during high school he said he “caught the musical theater bug.”

Before Gentri formed, he toured with Broadway shows, performed locally and worked in the tech industry, which is similar to what the other members were also doing.

Elliott, Robins, Lever and Nelson met while doing a production of Les Misérables over eight years ago, but the idea to actually form a group of their own came at the insistence of their wives.

The more they discussed the idea, the more it appealed to them, and they decided to create The Gentlemen Trio. Elliott said they wanted to share some kind of message and provide an uplifting influence, one being the ideals and traits of a gentleman.

“When we formed the group and we were trying to figure out what kind of music we wanted to do, we ended up settling on what we call ‘Cinematic Pop,’” Elliott said. “The way we describe it is the accompaniment is orchestral and the vocals are kind of a mixture of pop and contemporary vocal styles and harmonies.

“We kind of joke around with people and say if our music doesn’t make you want to cry like a baby or run through a wall then we haven’t done our job,” Elliott laughed.

Since 2014, Gentri has performed all over the U.S. and Europe as well as India and Peru. They’ve also amassed over 200 million views for their music videos on YouTube and Facebook.

During their performances, Elliot said that Nelson, the fourth member of the group who will be playing the piano, always does a movie medley game.

“We’ve done this hundreds of times, and every time it’s just mind blowing,” he said. “We go to the audience and we take a random, recognizable film score and a random, recognizable pop song. Then we give him a minute or two to think through how he would arrange the two songs. This is all real time on the spot.”

After a few minutes, Nelson will play a brand new custom mashup arrangement of the two songs together on the piano.

Throughout their career, Gentri has also looked for ways to help make a difference whether its surprising fans or supporting organizations like Younique Foundation (rebranded as Saprea), which helps women find healing after surviving child sexual abuse; Operation Underground Railroad, which helps rescue children from human trafficking; and Habitat for Humanity where the members of Gentri helped build homes in their community.

Several years ago, Gentri collaborated with The Younique Foundation (Saprea) on a video for their original song “Believe.” The website says 100% of all proceeds from the digital sales of the song go directly to support the foundation and its mission.

“We want to create beautiful music, we want to bring joy and light to audiences and we want to make a difference in the world,” Elliott said.

They’ve also had the opportunity to surprise several fans that weren’t able to make it to their show because of a sickness. One Elliott mentioned was a nine-year-old girl in Idaho who was diagnosed with a serious illness, but Gentri was able to visit her home and sing to her.

Elliott said the young girl was wearing a shirt she made that said, “Three tenors stole my heart, Gentri.”

“Those are the memories and the moments that end up mattering the most,” he said.