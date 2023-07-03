Three years after the death of George Floyd, local law enforcement agencies say they’re continuing to reflect on how their department operates.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said their departments haven’t made any major changes within the past three years, but have continued growing their programs, growing relationships in the community and improving the training for their officers.

“A lot of the things that we ultimately changed were things that we had already been talking about and working towards doing,” Healey said. “Policy wise, we were already ahead of the curve, and so some of the changes that came out nationally for some of this police reform were things that we had already done.”

For example, the OPD had already prohibited officers using chokeholds several years prior.

The police reform that started after George Floyd’s death included a new Alabama state requirement for officers to receive training in implicit bias and de-escalation.

“That’s something that the APOSTC is requiring now for all academy classes to have a block of instruction on implicit bias, and we certainly have engaged in that,” Jones said. “And internally, just reviewing our policies and procedures to ensure that we have the correct methods of operation in place to prevent, ultimately, the interactions that would lead to circumstances where there’s not a good effort in communication.”

Healey said the OPD also had the opportunity to create open conversation with the community. During these conversations, the citizens expressed three main things that they wanted the OPD to do: build relationships, build trust and continue to educate officers on new policies and procedures.

Out of this, the OPD established the Together Opelika campaign, which is a program to grow relationships and trust between the police department and the community through community engagement. The OPD also got several officers certified to instruct classes on implicit bias and de-escalation.

Healey and Jones said they believe it’s important that their departments mirror the racial makeup of the communities they serve, and this is something they’ve both been working to improve even before May 2020.

“Our mission is to serve the public, and it would seem that having an agency that was composed of individuals that provided a representational makeup of the community itself would be an appropriate way to operate,” Jones said.

When Healey first took over the special services division, he said he looked at what the racial percentage should be for the OPD, and made it a goal for the department.

“We’ve made a good bit of progress, but we’re not there,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have to search for and get the best candidates to fill the job.”

Both the OPD and LCSO look for the best qualified individuals to bring to their agency. Applicants must meet certain physical requirements and go through a vetting process.

While it’s a challenge to attract large numbers of applicants, Jones said the vetting process narrows down the number significantly. This is something Jones said was a challenge before 2020, and that his department hasn’t seen any extra decrease in applicants because of the perception of law enforcement after George Floyd’s death.

To help with recruiting, these agencies are reaching out to younger kids. One program the OPD started in 2022 is the 20 Under 20 Student Exploratory Program, which gives students the opportunity to learn what police work is like.

They also look to recruit applicants in spaces that can bring in diversity.

According to data collected in the East Region of the U.S., Lee Enterprises received full or partial responses from 58 separate law enforcement agencies and 47 of those agencies gave some answers to questions regarding race demographics.

The East Region includes departments in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama.

Of those 47 agencies that responded, six have a department (regardless of size) that is made up of 95% or more white officers, however most of these communities are also overwhelmingly white.

Nine agencies did not answer department race demographics questions – with the reasons cited for not responding varying across departments. Some cited FOIA laws saying the information sought was not a public record, some said they do not collect this data and some did not provide any reason.

According to the data collected, the Opelika Police Department has 88 sworn members of which 66 are white, 14 are Black, 7 are Hispanic and 1 is biracial. There are 27 ranked officers and 4 of those are people of color. The department also has 25 civilian employees.

The Opelika community is 53% white, 37.4% Black, 6.3% Hispanic, 2.8% Asian and 2.6% biracial/other, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Out of the 88 sworn members, 4 are female.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office provided separate data for the sheriff’s office and the Corrections Division, which presides over the Lee County Detention Center.

The LCSO has a total of 97 sworn personnel of which 75 are white, 20 are Black, 1 is Hispanic and 1 is Asian. There are 32 ranked officers of which 10 are people of color and 7 are female. The department also has 105 civilian employees.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Lee County’s race demographic is as follows: 67.4% white, 23% Black, 3.9% Hispanic, 4.2% Asian, 0.4% American Indian, 0.1% Pacific Islander and 1.8% biracial/other.

Out of the 97 sworn members, 10 are female.

In the Corrections Division within the LCSO, there are 66 deputies of which 19 are white, 47 are Black, 36 are male and 30 are female.

In this division, 8 deputies rank above corrections deputy.

Between 2017 and 2022, the years chosen for the survey, neither the OPD nor the LCSO have had any racial profiling complaints. During that time period, the OPD had one sworn officer face criminal prosecution in an excessive force complaint.

Jones said if the sheriff’s office receives a complaint from a citizen about the way they were treated by one of the deputies, the individual is asked to come to the sheriff’s office to talk in person and provide more information.

The Auburn Police Department declined interviews as well as providing numerical data but released the following statement:

“We have a diverse workforce and constantly seek ways to ensure the demographics of the Police Department mirror the community we serve. We employ officers that are of various races, both male and female. The officers have backgrounds in a number of fields that lend to the success of our mission of serving and protecting the community. We do not discuss nor disclose other matters related to personnel issues or conduct,” the APD stated.

“Once hired, officers are given time to review and learn the Police Directives that mandate how they conduct themselves as sworn police officers of the Auburn Police Department,” the APD continued. “Officers are then required to attend the Police Academy. Upon completion of the academy, officers must complete a minimum 8-week field training (FTO) program before being allowed to work solo. The first year on the job is probationary. During the academy and after its completion, officers are regularly exposed to training that include: de-escalation, implicit bias, use of force and customer service.”

The APD said in the past year, the department has made numerous community outreach efforts including: the implementation of the Eagle Watch Program, hosting National Night Out, Coffee with a Cop community events, the Back to School Supply Drive, DARE Camp for Auburn youth, hosting the City of Auburn Citizens’ Academy, introducing K9 trading cards, offering free community safety trainings and many other community-driven events.

The department also participated in Auburn Housing Authority’s Operation: CommUNITY Day, the Lee-Scott Softball charity game, the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Walk Like MADD campaign, Cops on Top, Special Olympic Torch Run, Bark in the Park (K9 demo), Auburn University’s Global Community Day and more.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.