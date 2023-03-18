Georgia’s Fort Benning recently announced that the Secretary of Defense approved the recommendation to rename the fort after Hal and Julie Moore, recognizing the military couple’s contributions.

During a ceremony at Doughboy Stadium on May 11, Fort Benning will officially become Fort Moore.

Lt. Gen. Harold G. Moore fought as Infantry in Korea, Cavalry in Vietnam and was a paratrooper while his wife Julie served as a Red Cross volunteer in Army hospitals and dental clinics and supported other Army wives who received news that their husband had been killed.

The couple was married in 1949, and both have been laid to rest in the Fort Benning Cemetery along with the service members who were killed in action at Landing Zone Xray in Vietnam as well as Julie’s parents.

“As a unique ‘command team,’ Hal and Julie Moore exemplified an extraordinary combination of courage, fighting spirit, and devotion to the welfare of those who serve this Nation and their families,” the Fort Moore website states.

Hal grew up in Bardstown, Ky. and entered the United States Military Academy in 1942. Eventually, he was deployed from Fort Benning to the Korean War in 1952 and “joined the 7th Infantry Division where he participated in the bloody outpost battles, including Pork Chop Hill, Alligator Jaws and others,” according to the website.

During the Korean War, he commanded Rifle and Heavy Mortar companies, served as a Regimental S3, Division Assistant G3 and earned two Bronze Star Medals for Valor.

The website states that Hal is best known for his leadership in the first major battle of the Vietnam War in the Ia Drang Valley in 1965.

“It was a fight to the death against over 2,000 enemy furiously determined to destroy the vastly outnumbered 7th Cavalry,” the website says. “After a three-day bloodbath, the enemy quit the field, leaving over six hundred of their dead. Hal was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions during the fight. Promoted to Colonel, Hal assumed command of the 3rd Brigade and led it through several campaigns in 1966, during which he matured the Airmobile concept. His operational success caused several publications to call him the ‘General Patton of Vietnam.’”

He also received another Bronze Star Medal for Valor after rescuing a wounded solder under heavy automatic and small arms weapons fire, received individual awards of the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm and received the Purple Heart.

Julie grew up in a military family with a father who fought in WW2. After marrying Hal, they began their own military journey while raising a family.

The website states that Julie is most known for her leadership in supporting families of the fallen, especially grieving Army wives who received notices of a combat death after the Ia Drang Valley battle.

After seeing the “callous” way the telegrams were delivered by taxi, the website says Julie was “horrified with the practice and followed every taxi to offer comfort to the widows and attended every local funeral of every soldier lost in combat in her husband’s command. Through her efforts, the Army changed its policy.”

In 2020, there was a push to rename Confederate Bases like Fort Benning, which is named after Confederate General Henry L. Benning, and the Naming Commission was tasked with selecting names that represent and honor heroism, sacrifices and values of the Army’s men and women

The Moore family was contacted about renaming the fort after Hal Moore.

“While honored, we refused unless Fort Benning was named for both Hal and Julie Moore,” the website stated. “You see, they were an inseparable command team. Without each other, they would not have achieved what they did. Therefore, naming Benning for just Hal would overlook the equally significant contributions and sacrifices of Julie.”

The initiative to honor both Hal and Julie was led by their three sons Dave, Greg and Steve Moore.

The Secretary of Defense approved the recommendation to rename Fort Benning to Fort Moore in honor of both Hal and Julie Moore to highlight the critical role of the military family as a whole.

The name change was set in motion by the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

“There can be no better way to inspire the men and women who will train to defend our nation, and particularly to provide recognition to the widows of our Nation’s fallen, than to name our installation for a couple who exemplifies America’s highest standards of courage, character, and compassion — Hal and Julia Moore,” Fort Benning’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard said in a release.

There are also plans in the works to make adjustments to multiple real property, buildings and roads, as part of a multi-phased process to implement all approved recommendations of the Naming Commission, authorized by the NDAA, and directed by the Department of Defense, the release said.

These changes will be completed by January 2024.