German company to plant $8 million facility in Auburn: Set to manufacture electric vehicle charging stations

A German manufacturing company that makes charging stations for electric cars is establishing its first U.S. location in Auburn. ADS-TEC Energy has plans to invest $8 million into the new Auburn facility, bringing 180 jobs with it.

The facility will include sales, warehousing, and assembly to serve the North American market. The Auburn location is expected to be fully functional by 2024 and will help expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S.

ADS-TEC Energy has manufactured rapid electric charging stations for more than 10 years. The company based in Nürtingen, Germany, uses lithium-ion technology to make its charging stations. They say their systems have “unique battery buffers that allow for fast charging without the need to expand limited power grids.”

According to ADS-TEC Energy’s founder and CEO, Thomas Speidel, the company was able to plant its Auburn location within a year of listing its shares on the NASDAQ exchange.

“This will represent a successful market presence in the USA embedded in a strong, innovation- and growth-driven economic environment,” Speidel said. “We are very grateful for the intensive support by the City of Auburn and the State of Alabama, in particular by Gov. Kay Ivey, as well as the business-oriented local decision-makers who continue to support us constructively.”

According to ADS-TEC Energy, one of the core reasons the company chose to plant here was the proximity of Auburn University. The company hopes to recruit talent from the university’s engineering program.

In a recent press release, the company called the school “a training ground for talented professionals.”

“ADS-TEC intends to develop a cooperative program with Auburn University, providing students and new graduates with positions in production and management,” the company said in the press release.

Auburn mayor Ron Anders said he was grateful to see the company come to the Plains.

“The City of Auburn is grateful for the trust that Mr. Speidel and his team have in our community, and we will do everything we can to support ADS-TEC Energy in establishing a successful operation in Auburn,” Anders said. “The assembling and servicing of innovative equipment for the emerging electric charging infrastructure market right here in Auburn will create well-paying and clean high-tech jobs for Auburn residents.”

ADS-TEC Energy will be the first company plant in Auburn to manufacture electric car charging stations. They said they plan to cooperate with Alabama-based companies wherever possible.