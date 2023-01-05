‘Get moving for kids in foster care’: BigHouse gears up to host Hustle 5K and Fun Run Jan. 21

The BigHouse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports foster families, is gearing up for the first BigHouse Hustle 5K and Fun Run on Jan. 21.

Participants can choose the one mile route, which begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 8:30 a.m., or choose the five mile route, which begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. Both routes will start at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa at Grand National located at 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail in Opelika.

BigHouse is co-hosting this family-friendly event, which is open to people of all ages, with Marriott Grand National.

“We’re welcoming families and people who aren’t necessarily runners. If they want to walk, if they want to push a stroller, we’re totally open to that,” said Micah Melnick, who established BigHouse Foundation with her husband Blake in 2009.

The couple wanted to create a way to support foster families in the community, and since then, they’ve served over 20,000 foster kids by hosting different events and providing clothes and other services.

Since May of 2020, they’ve done the Hustle fundraiser as a virtual one-month fitness change twice a year.

The idea for this exercising fundraiser sprouted during the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home orders when Melnick said she was lying on the couch every day with no motivation to do anything.

She and a BigHouse board member came up with a goal to run 100 miles in one month as a way to stay active.

“It was fun, and we were proud of ourselves,” Melnick said. “So we thought, ‘What if we did this and tried to raise money for BigHouse with it and made it something that we could get our friends to do?’”

She posted the idea on Facebook hoping to get at least 30 people and ended up having over 500 people sign up for the challenge.

“It was just a response to COVID of ‘Hey, people are home, we have time on our hands, we’re not seeing our friends, so let’s do something together where we feel like we’re a part of something even if we’re doing it individually,’” Melnick said.

After five virtual Hustles, this year will be the first time it’s an in-person event.

“We’re kind of transitioning that. We want to be in person, we want to get to see people and celebrate the last few years of doing this virtually by doing this in person,” Melnick said.

She hopes to have a good turnout and believes it will be a great opportunity for people in the community to learn about the mission of BigHouse and celebrate the organizations move to the Grand National neighborhood.

The Melnicks are currently in the process of building what they call the BigHouse Retreat and hope it will be completed by March or April. It will be their new official location and will allow the organization to do and host everything on site.

The new building will be 8,000 square feet on nine acres of land on Grand National Parkway and will include the boutique, offices and event space, plus a playroom, family room, kitchen, porches and a big playground.

The Melnicks said this building will be one of the first of its kind, and they hope other nonprofit foster care organizations will be inspired to build something similar in their communities.

The money raised from the Hustle will go towards the construction of the new building. From the last five Hustles combined, Melnick said they’ve raised over $100,000.

“We’re excited about bringing it into a physical event where we can see people,” Melnick said.

The last day to sign up for the 5K or Fun Run is Jan. 18. Melnick said to guarantee you get a Hustle t-shirt, sign up by Jan. 9. The Fun Run costs $20 and the 5K run costs $30. Visit the BigHouse website and click on the Hustle graphic on the homepage to fill out a sign up form.