Get ready for 2022 with these local New Year's Eve celebrations
Get ready for 2022 with these local New Year's Eve celebrations

New Years Eve Times Square

The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week.

 Seth Wenig - staff, AP

There are plenty of local destinations to celebrate the new year, as 2021 comes to a close Friday night.

Check out the list of New Year’s Eve events happening in Auburn-Opelika below:

New Year’s Eve Bash at Marriott Grand National: For those 21 and older, hors d’oeuvres, live music from DJ Judah and chances to win prizes for spa treatments, cabana rentals and more. Friday 9 p.m. – 12 a.m., 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika, tickets $30, purchase online at marriottopelika.ipoolside.com.

New Year’s Eve at Lucy’s: Celebrate and enjoy new cocktails at this modern American eatery. Friday 6 – 10 p.m., 2300 Moores Mill Road, Auburn, Call 334-521-0391 or go to the website www.lucysauburn.com to make reservations.

New Year’s Eve at Ariccia: Enjoy four-course meal, champagne toast and festive party favors with friends and family at this Italian restaurant. Friday 5 – 10 p.m., 241 South College St., Auburn, $110 for four-course meal or pay individually by course, Go to aricciacucina.com to make reservations.

Teens: Noon Year’s Eve Brunch: Students grades 6-12 are invited to the Opelika Public Library for a Noon Year’s Eve brunch cooking class to make omelets, waffles and orange juice. Friday 11 a.m., 1100 Glenn St., Opelika, www.opelika-al.gov/316/Opelika-Public-Library.

AMF Auburn Lanes: This bowling alley is offering special packages for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day including unlimited bowling, party favors, food and more. Friday – Saturday, 719 Opelika Road, Auburn, About $23 per person, Call 1-866-211-3369 or go to www.amf.com/location/amf-auburn-lanes-al.

Collegiate Hotel New Year Party: Private hotel event with live music and dancing for those who purchase a ticket or a room stay. Friday 6 p.m. – 12 p.m., 205 South Gay St., Auburn, NYE party tickets $30 per person, staycoho.com.

New Year’s Eve Cocktail Party at Auburn-Opelika Elks Lodge: For members and their guests drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Friday 6 – 9 p.m., 1944 Opelika Road, Auburn, $10 per person, 334-821-2391.

Skybar New Year’s Bash: Ty Reynolds Band, free party favors and complimentary champagne toast. Friday 5 p.m., 136 W. Magnolia Ave., 334-821-4001.

Auburn University Club: Food, drinks and dancing. Friday 6 p.m., 1650 Yarbrough Farms Blvd, Auburn, $150 for two guests, Call 334-821-8381 ext. 1 for tickets.

