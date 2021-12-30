Get ready for 2022 with these local New Year's Eve celebrations

There are plenty of local destinations to celebrate the new year, as 2021 comes to a close Friday night.

Check out the list of New Year’s Eve events happening in Auburn-Opelika below:

New Year’s Eve Bash at Marriott Grand National: For those 21 and older, hors d’oeuvres, live music from DJ Judah and chances to win prizes for spa treatments, cabana rentals and more. Friday 9 p.m. – 12 a.m., 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika, tickets $30, purchase online at marriottopelika.ipoolside.com.

New Year’s Eve at Lucy’s: Celebrate and enjoy new cocktails at this modern American eatery. Friday 6 – 10 p.m., 2300 Moores Mill Road, Auburn, Call 334-521-0391 or go to the website www.lucysauburn.com to make reservations.