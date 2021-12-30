Get ready for 2022 with these local New Year's Eve celebrations

There are plenty of local destinations to celebrate the new year, as 2021 comes to a close Friday night.
Check out the list of New Year’s Eve events happening in Auburn-Opelika below:
New Year’s Eve Bash at Marriott Grand National: For those 21 and older, hors d’oeuvres, live music from DJ Judah and chances to win prizes for spa treatments, cabana rentals and more. Friday 9 p.m. – 12 a.m., 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika, tickets $30, purchase online at marriottopelika.ipoolside.com.
New Year’s Eve at Lucy’s: Celebrate and enjoy new cocktails at this modern American eatery. Friday 6 – 10 p.m., 2300 Moores Mill Road, Auburn, Call 334-521-0391 or go to the website www.lucysauburn.com to make reservations.
New Year’s Eve at Ariccia: Enjoy four-course meal, champagne toast and festive party favors with friends and family at this Italian restaurant. Friday 5 – 10 p.m., 241 South College St., Auburn, $110 for four-course meal or pay individually by course, Go to aricciacucina.com to make reservations.
Teens: Noon Year’s Eve Brunch: Students grades 6-12 are invited to the Opelika Public Library for a Noon Year’s Eve brunch cooking class to make omelets, waffles and orange juice. Friday 11 a.m., 1100 Glenn St., Opelika, www.opelika-al.gov/316/Opelika-Public-Library.
AMF Auburn Lanes: This bowling alley is offering special packages for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day including unlimited bowling, party favors, food and more. Friday – Saturday, 719 Opelika Road, Auburn, About $23 per person, Call 1-866-211-3369 or go to www.amf.com/location/amf-auburn-lanes-al.
Collegiate Hotel New Year Party: Private hotel event with live music and dancing for those who purchase a ticket or a room stay. Friday 6 p.m. – 12 p.m., 205 South Gay St., Auburn, NYE party tickets $30 per person, staycoho.com.
New Year’s Eve Cocktail Party at Auburn-Opelika Elks Lodge: For members and their guests drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Friday 6 – 9 p.m., 1944 Opelika Road, Auburn, $10 per person, 334-821-2391.
Skybar New Year’s Bash: Ty Reynolds Band, free party favors and complimentary champagne toast. Friday 5 p.m., 136 W. Magnolia Ave., 334-821-4001.
Auburn University Club: Food, drinks and dancing. Friday 6 p.m., 1650 Yarbrough Farms Blvd, Auburn, $150 for two guests, Call 334-821-8381 ext. 1 for tickets.