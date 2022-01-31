Girl Scout cookies season is back: Troops in Auburn area sell with purpose

This month, the season for Girl Scout cookies has once again returned to the Auburn community — complete with two new cookies that have entered the mix.
From now until April, cookies are available for purchase through individual Girl Scouts or in a variety of locations across Auburn and Opelika. If you don’t know a participating Girl Scout, many are selling cookies at booths out in the front of local stores from Friday through Sunday.
The new cookies this year are: the brownie-based “Adventurefuls” and the French toast-inspired “Toast-Yays.”
Marcie Gaylor, who oversees troops in seven different counties in East Alabama including Lee County, said making sales was difficult last year as the country wrestled with the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Girl Scouts have gotten creative and Gaylor says every piece of support is appreciated.
Over the past couple of years, the Girl Scout troops have adapted their selling methods to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. This has included selling them online and has ushered in the use of Venmo, CashApp, Paypal and digital card readers.
“From our Hometown Heroes to businesses who allow us to hold cookie booths at their locations, to individuals who sponsor a day for a girl at camp, to customers in the community who buy even one package of cookies, they’re all so valuable to us,” Gaylor said.
Booth locations include local Walmart, Sam’s and CVS storefronts. In addition, cookies are being sold at Tenda Chick, Dimensions Salon and both Ross House locations — from Friday through Sunday. To find a location near you, visit girlscoutssa.org.
Other businesses are helping in other ways. Lambert Transfer and Storage, founded in Opelika, helps store and ship the cookies for troops in the area.
“They help us to get the cookies from the baker to the troops, which helps us distribute the cookies to the girls, and ultimately put them in the hands of the customers,” Gaylor said of Lambert. “We are so grateful for their professionalism, customer service and logistics management.”
Carlton Hunley IV, president at Lambert Transfer and Storage, said that their partnership simply fell into their laps. Hunley said it has been a “great marriage” for the past 15 years that they have been working together.
“What’s been really, really neat about it is that over the last seven or eight years we’ve actually expanded our business,” Hunley said. “Every single one of those [new] offices have now gotten involved with the same Girl Scout councils in their area. So, all four of the Lambert locations in Alabama, north to south, handle the Girl Scout cookies statewide.”
Through Lambert, the cookies can make it into the hands and homes of Lee County citizens. Each bite from a Girl Scout cookie reminds the consumer of the broader goal: community service.
“In the Auburn and Opelika community specifically, some of the funds raised through cookie-based sales are used to purchase supplies for what we call ‘give back and take action’ projects,” Gaylor said. “Sometimes, that means buying supplies for a local pet shelter, or planting trees … I know of one troop who has purchased uniforms for other Girls Scouts in the community to help foster that sense of sisterhood.”
Gaylor and her family first became involved in Girl Scouts when her now-nine-year-old daughter wanted to join. Gaylor said her favorite part of seeing her daughter’s involvement in Girl Scouts was how it “ignited a love of learning” in her.
“She asked the recruiter at the time if Girl Scouts make slime,” Gaylor said. “When she got a yes, she was all in.”
The troop, Gaylor said, was a safe environment for the girls to just be themselves. Now, her youngest daughter, who just entered kindergarten, is eager to start attending meetings, too.
Gaylor’s daughters are a part of just one of the many troops that span across 30 counties in the state of Alabama. From selling cookies, Gaylor said that she has witnessed reserved girls become giddy businesswomen, “dancing around and holding up signs” to sell their cookies.