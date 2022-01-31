Girl Scout cookies season is back: Troops in Auburn area sell with purpose

Through Lambert, the cookies can make it into the hands and homes of Lee County citizens. Each bite from a Girl Scout cookie reminds the consumer of the broader goal: community service.

“In the Auburn and Opelika community specifically, some of the funds raised through cookie-based sales are used to purchase supplies for what we call ‘give back and take action’ projects,” Gaylor said. “Sometimes, that means buying supplies for a local pet shelter, or planting trees … I know of one troop who has purchased uniforms for other Girls Scouts in the community to help foster that sense of sisterhood.”

Gaylor and her family first became involved in Girl Scouts when her now-nine-year-old daughter wanted to join. Gaylor said her favorite part of seeing her daughter’s involvement in Girl Scouts was how it “ignited a love of learning” in her.

“She asked the recruiter at the time if Girl Scouts make slime,” Gaylor said. “When she got a yes, she was all in.”

The troop, Gaylor said, was a safe environment for the girls to just be themselves. Now, her youngest daughter, who just entered kindergarten, is eager to start attending meetings, too.