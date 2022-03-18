Girl Scouts and alumnae invited to celebrate Auburn Girl Scout Hut on Sunday

The Girl Scouts of South Alabama are gearing up to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Auburn Girl Scout Hut.

The celebration will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at 234 E. Drake Ave., and will consist of face painting, crafts and demonstrations of Girl Scout skills such as building a campfire and pitching a tent. And of course, Girl Scout cookies will be served.

"We want to recognize the hut's rich history," said Emma Pitts, marketing and communications Specialist for the Girl Scouts of South Alabama. "It has really helped pave its way through Lee County and provided many young girls with endless possibilities. It's just really special to the community."

The Girl Scouts of South Alabama council was founded in 1922 and covers 30 counties across the state. The hut was added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage in December 2021 and has hosted meetings of local Girl Scout troops since the 1930s.

Veteran Girl Scouts are encouraged to attend Sunday's event.

Girl Scout alumnae can view old scrapbooks and a fashion show of vintage uniforms, as well as write about their experiences as a Girl Scout in the guest book.

"There will be a lot of nostalgia," Pitts said. "It will take them back to a fun time and enjoyable time. It will also be a time for them to share their experience with younger Girl Scouts, and they can form lifelong bonds."